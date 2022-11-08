Business

PIND, CRIN to certify, license 14 cocoa seed entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

No fewer than 14 commercial cocoa seed entrepreneurs have been selected by the Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) to receive certification and licences to distribute high-yielding cocoa seedlings to farmers.

PIND and CRIN had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021 to strengthen the market system for producing seeds in the cocoa sector.

Thirty seed entrepreneurs participated in training on best nursery management practices in 2021, out of which PIND supported 14 seed entrepreneurs to establish seed nurseries and produced over 100,000 seedlings supplied commercially to farmers across the region.

A statement issued by PIND’s Communications Coordinator, Onyinye Muomah, said in 2022 a joint monitoring/evaluation of the nursery operators was conducted to review their performance, adherence to the standards and to certify and license them as third-party seedling producers and distributors.

According to the organisations, the primary objective is to improve the distribution network of quality, certified CRIN seeds/seedlings. The statement partly reads: “At an average of 280,000 metric tons pro  duction, cocoa accounted for USD 804 million in foreign exchange for Nigeria in 2020.

However, the yield of cocoa farms has continued to be low at an average of 400kg per hectare compared to over 800kg per hectare obtainable with improved, high-yielding under good agricultural practices.

“The low yields and productivity experienced by farmers are a combination of factors, including aging trees and farms, limited access to high-yielding varieties, and use of predominantly older types of cocoa, among other factors.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

