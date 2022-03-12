News

PIND, DMG-Events Empower 50 MSMEs in Niger Delta

Posted on

As part of efforts to bridge the unemployment gap in the Niger Delta region, 50 budding entrepreneurs in three states in the region have received training on business linkages programmes. This is designed to improve service delivery, profitability and business management skills of young entrepreneurs.

The training, in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states was a mentorship and capacity development programme expected to on-board 50 renewable energy sector retailers. It followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and DMG-Events, Dubai, in May 2021, to improve the market for renewable energy in the Niger Delta of Nigeria through a Retailers Linkage Programme.

“The Retailers Linkage Programme is targeted at increasing the awareness of young entrepreneurs from retail enterprises in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States about procurement procedures and requirements. “It will as well enhance networking opportunities among major dealers,” said Teslim Giwa, PIND’s Access to Energy Manager at the opening session of the training. “This is essentially a business linkages programme designed particularly for the Solar PV markets. “Through this partnership, 50 MSMEs in the Niger Delta (Delta-10, Bayelsa- 25, and Rivers -15) will be on-boarded as retailers of renewable energy products.

 

Our Reporters

