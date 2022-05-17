News

PIND empowers 374 Niger Delta youths

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), says it has trained 374 Niger Delta youths in Warri and Asaba, Delta State, on peace building with a focus on volunteerism, conflict management and PIND’s SMS-based early warning reporting system.

 

PIND is a non-profit organisation that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region through multistakeholder partnerships.

 

The training, which took place in Warri from February 21 to 22, and in Asaba from February 24 to 25, was organised to make the youth understand the connection between peace building and economic development. It was also to recognise conflict causes, acquire basic skills on how to respond to conflicts to prevent its escalation and negative impacts of conflict on relationships and businesses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Calvin Hamilton Is Leading the Way in the Marketing Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Calvin Hamilton is no stranger to the ins and outs of marketing and social media managing. Since the age of 14, he has been managing marketing and outreach for gaming influencers, companies, and entrepreneurs alike, working with names such as SoaR Gaming and Gary Vaynerchuk. In all of this experience, Hamilton has had the unique […]
News Top Stories

Alleged N1.3bn fraud: EFCC detains VON D-G, Okechikwu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

There were strong indications, Friday, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may have detained the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu.   Impeccable sources at the Commission said Okechikwu was held over “a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion”. […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki, Ajayi’s ambitions tear Edo, Ondo PDP apart

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye, Cajetan Mmuta, Benin and Adewale Momoh, Akure

Biyi Adegoroye, Cajetan Mmuta, Benin and Adewale Momoh, Akure G overnor Godwin Obaseki’s entry into the governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the planned defection of the Ondo State’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi to the PDP for the same purpose have started causing ripples within the party in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica