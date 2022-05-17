PIND empowers 374 Niger Delta youths

Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), says it has trained 374 Niger Delta youths in Warri and Asaba, Delta State, on peace building with a focus on volunteerism, conflict management and PIND’s SMS-based early warning reporting system.

PIND is a non-profit organisation that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region through multistakeholder partnerships.

The training, which took place in Warri from February 21 to 22, and in Asaba from February 24 to 25, was organised to make the youth understand the connection between peace building and economic development. It was also to recognise conflict causes, acquire basic skills on how to respond to conflicts to prevent its escalation and negative impacts of conflict on relationships and businesses.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...