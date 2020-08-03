News

PIND want innovative approaches to skills development, economic recovery

Dara Akala, Executive Director of Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) says the Niger Delta region needs innovative approaches to skills development that will contribute to economic and growth post COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Akala said the issue of unemployment is probably the most significant development challenge this time for government both at national and sub-national levels including the Niger Delta region as the world battles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

He stated this during a virtual roundtable Themed ‘Re-imagining Youth Skills Development Program and Job Creation for Positive Impact in Post-COVID-19 Economy’, organized by the Foundation.

 

“So addressing, the issue of unemployment is probably the most significant development challenge this time for government both at national and sub-national levels including our region, the Niger Delta, we need innovative approaches to skills development that will contribute to economic and growth post COVID-19 pandemic,” Akala said.

 

He attributed lack of access to economic activities to the problem of unemployment in the Niger Delta, which according to him, is a driver of conflict and youth restiveness in the region.

