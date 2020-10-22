Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus,’ is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids, and helps in controlling heart rate and blood pressure.

Copper is a helpful co-factor for red blood cell synthesis. High potassium intakes are also associated with a reduced risk of stroke, protection against loss of muscle mass, preservation of bone mineral density and reduction in the formation of kidney stones.

Ahigherintakeof pineapplefruits (three ormore slices perday) has also beenshowntodecreaseriskandprogressionof age-relatedmaculardegeneration.

The risks for developing asthma are lower in people who consume a high amount of pineapple daily. As indicated above, a high amount means three or more slices.

Try to eat your pineapple when it is very ripe so that you can enjoy it better. When pineapple is harvested before it is fully ripe, the taste is never the same as the ones harvested when fully ripe.

Many people find it difficult to eat more than a slice of pineapple in a day because of its strong pungent taste. If you find the taste too strong or acidic, you can extract the juice and dilute it in water. It is worth all the trouble. The high level of potassium in pineapple makes it veryuseful in controlling highbloodpressure.

Increasing potassiumintake by consuming high- potassiumfruitsandvegetables canhelpwithloweringbloodpressure. The recommended daily intake of potassium is 4700 mg, and less than 10 percentof Nigeriansmeetthistarget.

A highpotassiumintakeissaidbyexperts tobeassociatedwitha20percentdecreasedrisk of dying from all cancers. As an excellent source of the strong antioxidant vitamin C, pineapples can help combat the formation of free radicals known to cause cancer.

Diets rich in beta-carotene may also play a protective role against prostate cancer, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition7 and has been shown to have an inverse association with the development of colon cancer in the Japanese population.

There are studies suggesting that bromelain (found in pineapple) and other such enzymes may be used with standard cancer treatment to help reduce some side effects (such as mouth and throat inflammation due to radiation treatments).

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 21 to 25 g/ day for women and 30-38 g/day for men. Because of their fiber and water content, pineapples help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract.

Fruits with high antioxidant activity like pineapples that battle free radicals are recommended for those trying to conceive. The antioxidants in pineapple such as vitamins C, beta-carotene and the vitamins and minerals and copper, zinc and foliate have properties that b oost both male and female fertility.

