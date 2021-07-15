Pineapples could help lower blood pressure (2)

Pineapple fruit contains a proteolysis enzyme bromelain that digests food by breaking down protein. Bromelain also has anti-inflammatory, anti-clotting and anti-cancer properties. Studies have shown that consumption of pineapple regularly helps fight against arthritis, indigestion and worm infestation. Pineapple contains small amount of Vitamin A and beta-carotene. These compounds are known to have antioxidant properties. Vitamin A is also required in maintaining healthy skin and is essential for good vision. Studies suggest that consumption of natural fruits rich in flavonoids helps the human body to protect itself from lung and oral cavity cancers.

In addition, Pineapple is rich in B-complex group of vitamins like floats, thiamin, pyridoxine, riboflavin and minerals like copper, manganese and potassium. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids, and helps in controlling heart rate and blood pressure. Copper is a helpful co-factor for red blood cell synthesis.

High potassium intakes are also associated with a reduced risk of stroke, protection against loss of muscle mass, preservation of bone mineral density and reduction in the formation of kidney stones. A higher intake of pineapple fruits (three or more slices per day) has also been shown to decrease risk and progression of age-related macular degeneration.

The risks for developing asthma are lower in people who consume a high amount of pineapple daily. As indicated above, a high amount means three or more slices. Try to eat your pineapple when it is very ripe so that you can enjoy it better. When pineapple is harvested before it is fully ripe, the taste is never the same as the ones harvested when fully ripe. Many people find it difficult to eat more than a slice of pineapple in a day because of its strong pungent taste. If you find the taste too strong or acidic, you can extract the juice and dilute it in water. It is worth all the trouble.

The high level of potassium in pineapple makes it very useful in controlling high blood pressure. Increasing potassium intake by consuming high- potassium fruits and vegetables can help with lowering blood pressure. The recommended daily intake of potassium is 4700 mg, and less than 10 per cent of Nigerians meet this target. A high potassium intake is said by experts to be associated with a 20 per cent decreased risk of dying from all cancers.

As an excellent source of the strong antioxidant vitamin C, pineapples can help combat the formation of free radicals known to cause cancer. Diets rich in beta- Pineapples carotene may also play a protective role against prostate cancer, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition and has been shown to have an inverse association with the development of colon cancer in the Japanese population. There are studies suggesting that bromelain (found in pineapple) and other such enzymes may be used with standard cancer treatment to help reduce some side effects (such as mouth and throat inflammation due to radiation treatments).

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 21 to 25 g/day for women and 30-38 g/day for men. Because of their fiber and water content, pineapples help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract. Fruits with high antioxidant activity like pineapples that battle free radicals are recommended for those trying to conceive. The antioxidants in pineapple such as vitamins C, beta-carotene and the vitamins and minerals and copper, zinc and foliate have properties that boost both male and female fertility.

