Pinnacle Terminal: Apapa congestion to ease, cost of petroleum to reduce –Buhari

Lekki Free Zone will relieve Apapa gridlock experience –Sanwo-Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the perennial gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa-Wharf Road will ease with his inauguration of the Pinnacle Lekki Free Trade Zone Terminal.

He also said that the facility would reduce the cost of supply and distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria as well as create jobs for hundreds of people.

Buhari spoke virtually during the inauguration of the facility in Lekki, Lagos yesterday.

The facility was built by Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited.

He said that his administration was concerned and committed to the seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products.

He added that it was concerned about the challenges of infrastructure deficit and the gridlock experienced in the Apapa area.

President Buhari said: “Since the start of my administration in 2015, we have targeted and supported the oil industry by providing enabling environment through regulatory facilitation to ensure investment in critical infrastructure. I am aware that the operation of the (Pinnacle) terminal will ease congestion in Apapa area, reduce the cost of supply and distribution of petroleum products, ease the movement of products and provide hundreds of jobs.

“The success we have recorded to transform our country is clearly demonstrated by this notable investment and other contributors that have increased our overall economic well-being.

“We will continue to encourage and support investors to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector through the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He assured all investors of the Federal Government’s support.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Dr.

Peter Mbah, commended President Buhari and his government, the Lagos State Government and its officials, partnering banks and other partners for the support they gave the company for the establishment of the terminal.

Mbah said, “I had always been struck by the challenging process of importing petroleum products in the country, which tended to add significant cost to the final landing cost of the products. At its simplest, this process entailed a significant amount of multiple handling as well as avoidable delays.

“As an example, a typical modern vessel arriving the Nigerian shores, with about 120 million litres of petroleum products was too large to berth at any of the terminals in Nigeria at the time and would need to be lightered through a ship-to-ship transfer into 15 million to 20 million litres in vessels small enough to berth at the available terminals in locations like a Apapa, Kirikiri, Ijegun, Warri, Calabar and Port Harcourt.

“These lighting process besides being quite expensive, tends to result in turnout losses and causes the mother vessels to loiter for

sometimes upwards of 30 days, leading to high demurrage charges to the industry as a whole.

“Besides these market-facing issues, these inefficiencies have resulted in a significant negative impact on the Nigerian economy as it has translated to high final cost per litre of products at the pump, thus increasing the size of under-recovery borne by the federation.

“The industry structure emanating from this operating model has also resulted in the congestion of the Apapa area with significant negative social impacts, leading to high volume of traffic on all approaches into Apapa with well-known effect on business, life and health of residents along the routes.

“In deciding to take the challenge of transforming the industry, Pinnacle was driven by its mantra of being a company driven by innovation. We have always believed that the role of business in the community is always to seek ways to make things better for the community.

“In line with this, in 2011, we started working on a concept to change the trend”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the Lagos State Government has started providing infrastructure along Lekki to forestall a repeat of the Apapa gridlock at Lekki as the terminal becomes operational.

He expressed the commitment of the state government to continuing to provide a good environment for businesses to thrive, create massive employment and retain Lagos as the largest commercial hub in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I’m told that this petroleum products terminal has been designed to make possible the direct transfer of products from large vessel to the conventional buoy mooring CBM and the single-point mooring SPM facility.

“What this means is that vessels like Hera, who wouldn’t come around here with 90,000 deadweight tons, and 150, 000 DWT can conveniently berth here and discharge their products effectively within the minimum turnaround time.

“There is no need for smaller ships to be deployed to transfer products to and from larger vessels, which were often very necessitated at many other parting locations, which I’m told can take as long as 30 to 45 days.

“On the other hand, the direct transfer that is possible here can be done within a maximum of two days.

“In addition, this facility can store up to 300 million litres of refined petroleum products. By all standards, this is an impressive, audacious facility built to the highest standards available anywhere in the world.

“What is even more interesting is that it’s only the first phase of a larger plan that is out there, which will have the capacity to store as much as a billion litres of petrol and products and LPG.”

He added, “This facility will not only serve Nigeria. It’s also being positioned to look at the opportunity of export on the West African corridor. Curating that single market, Lagos will continue to remain the commercial and logistics hub of the entire West African region.

“I would like to also use this opportunity to remind you that this is just one of the several complimentary large scale investments that will transform the Lekki Peninsula, and will certainly, transform our country Nigeria.

“It is already the fastest growing industrial zone in the whole of West Africa as we speak. I’m sure you know, they are neighbours to the biggest single line refinery, the Dangote Refinery and also to a the major biggest fertilizer company. They’re just neighbours to each other.

“And of course, you know, that very soon, we’ll also be inviting Mr. President to come and also commission and handover the biggest deep seaport we have in our country and in West Africa, the Lekki Deep Seaport

“This for us means that there will be better commerce happening. There will be better growth on our GDP and indeed our citizens. Our young people, you know that are craving for the opportunity for jobs will be given the right opportunity for them to see that the future is bright for them. And this President has continued to create that enabling environment for them to thrive and to do well.

“Here in Lekki, for example, we have several major road projects that we are putting together to be able to ease the traffic you know, and the logistics that will think will be happening around them.

“What we’ve done was that we started phase one of an 18.7 Kilometre, which was from Epe to Eleko Junction. This road used to be single-lane. But we’re happy that the state government has turned it into a six-lane highway, three lanes on either side with rigid pavement construction. This indeed has cost the government a whole lot of investment but we believe that is the right thing to do.

That’s the proper thing to do. “I will leave that as a demonstration of our commitment. But we’re not stopping there. Even with a very, very difficult foreign market and a very difficult world global meltdown. “We’re starting to phase two of that project, which is what you will see from that Eleko junction. We are taking it back onto Ajah. It is a 33 kilometer road.

The phase one of it which is about 17-18 kilometers will certainly be widening it up from the two lanes. into three lanes and we’ll also have shoulders that’ll ensure that where we have a break down, you’re not going to be having breaks down on the road, so that we turn to a highway that can receive in unclear the traffic.

You know they’ll be coming out from this. This is also another testament of the huge investment that the Lagos State government on our own will be coming to Pinnacle at some point to see how they pan out.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, said the facility will resolve the gridlock at Apapa and Ijegun. He said: “As we continue to also diversify in the best interests of Lagos also, be- cause of the associated issues that brings which hopefully also this Pinnacle facility has helped resolved. I am speaking about the congestion in Ijegun, Apapa and other locations.

This is now going to be a thing of the past. I’ve this problem, which has resulted in the ultramodern facility we’re commissioning today. To ensure the high quality of the resulting solution, we used some of the world’s best vendors from home and abroad in the design and delivery of this project.”

“This is the largest exit point for petroleum products that we have today and it has clearly demonstrated capacity by easing delivery of petroleum products into account in many parts of the country and whenever we are in difficult situation.

We will always remember that the exit point that will work for us in recent times, is the Pinnacle facility. I congratulate you Peter for great work done and for us at NNPCL, we will continue to partner with you and other stakeholders, other investors in this space as we continue to provide energy security for our country, which is very critical for all of us.

“Our populations are growing. The middle class is growing, and energy requirements are growing substantially, despite all the conversations around energy transition that you hear. Clearly, what is happening today is a massive growth in our economy and that requires energy.”

