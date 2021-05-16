Sports

Pinnick endorses ‘train the trainers’ course

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has commended the leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) for its vision, commitment and investment in training coaches, as the body prepares for another landmark ‘train the trainers’ programme in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday.

 

“The NFF is particularly impressed with your drive and the passion with which you have been executing the coaching programmes over the years. We need more inspired facilitators like you to help the lot of our coaches, and lift them notches higher than they are at the moment.

 

“Personally, I am always excited at ‘train the trainers’ programmes.

 

It is capacity enhancement that every professional, in and outside football, needs to be as good as they can be. Proficiency comes with passion for what you do, experience and quality training. Your organization is doing great work and must be praised,”

 

Pinnick told Dr Babatunde Terry Eguaoje, president of FCAAN in Lagos on Friday. Eguaoje, who is also Consultant on Coaching and Development to the NFF, said he is encouraged by the words of Mr Pinnick and will ensure the training programmes continue at good pace.

 

FCAAN’s latest drive is a seven-day ‘C’ course programme which commences in the Ondo State capital on Sunday, at which no fewer than 100 Nigeria football coaches are expected. The FCAAN’s ‘C’ course is the highest-level course thus far that the body is offering on the African continent.

