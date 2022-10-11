Pinnick formally hands over NFF to Gusau

It was an epic moment at the Nigeria Football Federation office on Tuesday morning as FIFA Council Member and Member of the CAF Executive Committee, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick formally handed over the reins of the NFF to the winner of presidential election at the September 30 Elective General Assembly held in Benin City, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

A convivial atmosphere reigned as Alhaji Gusau, Board Members Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, Ms Aisha Falode, Rt. Hon. Essien Udofot and Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, Deputy General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, other members of Management and NFF Staff gave Pinnick a standing ovation as he walked into the NFF Conference Room at the Sunday Dankaro House.

Pinnick charged the Management and Staff to give Gusau and the new Board maximum support as they gave him and his team, and reiterated that he remained a part of the system and would still be available to offer advice and suggestions whenever such is sought.

“I thank you for your loyalty and support in the past eight years, and the encouragement and support of the Board that I worked with. It was an awesome experience all through and I give God the glory. Football is the winner. I ask for the forgiveness of all those that I might have offended one way or the other, and I crave your support for the new team.

“The General Secretary is a formidable individual, a great administrator and a good man at heart. He is a man capable of stabilizing the new Board. I have no doubt that alongside other members of Management and Staff; they will propel Nigeria football to new heights.

“As a FIFA Council Member, I am technically in charge of 22 countries including Nigeria. I will always do my best to protect and project the interests of Nigeria at all times. My administration gave it all and raised funds for the programs of the NFF and the National Teams, and built discipline within the National Teams. However, I see the new administration surpassing whatever we achieved. The new President is a strategist who is humble, dynamic and innovative.”

In his response, the NFF President lauded the historic occasion, saying the warm relationship between the old and the new guards are a reflection of the wonderful relationship that was forged among the members of the last board within eight years.

“We assure you, Mr. Pinnick, that we will always reach out to you for your advice and encouragement whenever the need arises. We wish you the very best in your duties and tasks at FIFA and CAF.”

