Pinnick gets Sportsville Awards

Candidate for a seat on the venerable FIFA Council, the highest decision-making organ in football in the universe, Amaju Melvin Pinnick will on Saturday be honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the maiden edition of the Sportsville Awards in Lagos. Chairman of Sportsville Communications (organizers of the Awards), Hon. Frank Ilaboya, said the award was in recognition and appreciation of the tireless efforts of the President of Nigeria Football Federation towards putting Nigeria in a prominent place of pride in world football both on the field and in the boardroom.

“Sportsville Communications is not unaware of the boundless energy and the unflagging enthusiasm with which Mr Pinnick has been pursuing the issue of uplifting Nigerian Football to a higher pedestal on the field and in the boardroom, since he was first elected as President of NFF in September 2014. He scores high in aggressive marketing and is matchless in seeking high visibility for Nigeria in football’s high table,” stated Ilaboya.

Like this: Like Loading...