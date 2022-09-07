News

Pinnick preaches peaceful, decent campaigns as NFF elections loom

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has charged frontline candidates for this month’s NFF presidential election to conduct rancour-free, exemplary electioneering campaigns even as they seek the highest football-administration seat in the land.

On Wednesday, Pinnick met with current NFF 1st Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; current 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and; current Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who have all obtained forms to contest for the highest seat in Nigeria football at the NFF Elective General Assembly scheduled for Benin City on September 30.

The FIFA Council Member, who also sits on the CAF Executive Committee, told the trio to seek for votes in a most decent and respectable manner, and not invoke the spirit of do-or-die for the race.

“I have called this meeting to assure you all that I do not have a candidate in this race. Each and every one of you is my candidate because we worked and walked together in the past eight years, seeking the best for Nigeria football. I believe that you are all aiming for the position in order to be able to consolidate on the little gains that we were able to make and to preserve or even surpass our legacies.

“I urge you all to go about the campaigns with utmost decency, avoid any form of acerbic outpourings and remember that we are all belonging to the same family that worked for the best interests of Nigeria Football for the past eight years. I wish each and every one of you the very best with the voting college.”

Akinwunmi, who is also Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, is up against Gusau, who is also Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association and Dikko, as well as a number of other aspirants including former international player Idah Peterside, CAF’s Head of Safety and Security, Christian Emeruwa and respected technocrat and former Chairman of Kano Pillars, Abba Abdullahi Yola.

“The desire to serve should never be a do-or-die affair. We remain one indivisible family committed to the growth of Nigeria Football. I will still be there to provide support and encouragement to whoever wins. As a Member of FIFA and CAF’s highest bodies, I am still a principal stakeholder in Nigeria Football. Our football deserves the best candidate with the best programmes that will take the game to higher heights.”

Other interested individuals have until midnight of Thursday, September 8, 2022 to pick up their forms.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

7,584 delegates to vote at APC Convention

Posted on Author Reporter

      A total of 7,584 delegates have been accredited to vote at the elective convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday. The ruling party said this in a tweet on Saturday. The tweet read: “7,584 delegates decide our NWC today.” The delegates are going to be voting on the National Working […]
News

Senate mandates C’ttee to resolve CJN, Justices of S’Court rift

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to intervene in the rift between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed and the Supreme Court Justices. Consequently, the apex legislative Assembly mandated it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to Investigate the matter with the aim of resolving the issue . […]
News

India rolls out new local Covid drug after emergency approval

Posted on Author Reporter

  India has begun distributing a new locally developed drug to treat Covid-19 symptoms. Authorities have approved 2-DG and it is to be first used in hospitals across the capital, Delhi, reports the BBC. According to a government statement, it “will be of immense benefit to the people suffering” from Covid-19. However, some critics are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica