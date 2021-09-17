Sports

Pinnick: Visit of Infantino, Motsepe, boost to girl-child advocacy

Posted on

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Pinnick, says that the presence of President of FIFA, Mr Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, at the opening ceremony of the maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos on Wednesday is a huge fillip to the push for more interest and attention to the challenges confronting the girl-child all over the African continent. Pinnick said: “I feel very happy that Mr Infantino and Dr Motsepe were able to grace the opening ceremony of this tournament.

It is a boost for the girl-child advocacy. It shows there is interest of football leaders to not only improve the standard and visibility of the women’s game, but to scale up the lot of the girl-player economically and ensure she can earn as well as the boy-player. “Already, we can see that desire and interest manifest with the increase in the participating teams at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to 32 – the same number as the men’s finals – as from the next competition in 2023. On the African front, the Confederation of African Football has put in place a CAF Women Champions League which finals will hold in November.

All these are key building blocks to improving the lot of the girl-player.” Infantino and billionaire businessman Motsepe who took the reins of the African football –ruling body six months ago landed in Lagos on Wednesday, hours before the commencement of a tournament staged in honour of the name and Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic, Dr (Mrs)

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

