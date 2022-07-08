Sports

Pinnick’s third term agenda: NFF Congress is supreme – Dare

Insists election must

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has debunked insinuations he is against the rumoured third-term ambition of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, insisting that he will also not compromise the role of his ministry as the supervisory body in ensuring that the supremacy of the NFF Congress is protected to forestall break out of a crisis.

The minister who said this during an i n – teractive session with journalists in Abuja noted that although Pinnick had repeatedly said he would not seekre-election, onlytheNFFCongresshas the consti- tutional power to determine his fate. A fresh crisis is brewing in Nigerian football as rumour is rife that the current board of the NFF is plotting to stay beyond September when its tenure is expected to expire.

The NFF claimed an existing court order restraining them from convening a Congress, has thrown a difficulty around the staging of the election. Although a Bayelsa High Court which gave the restraining order had since advised the plaintiff and the defendants to reach an out-of-court settlement which will lead to the vacation of the order, the two parties were yet to finalise modalities with some stakeholders accusing the NFF of playing a hide-and-seek game. However, the minister said his responsibility is to carry out President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives which stated that the election must take place on or before September 2022. “I am not against Pinnick’s ambition though he has never told me that he is contesting but I have listened to an interview where he said he is not contesting, so on the basis of that I am saying the right thing should be done,” the minister was quoted by exclusivenews.com.ng.

 

