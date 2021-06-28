Pioneer Ivy League College opens in Abuja

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Nigeria’s pioneer Ivy League College, The Aretean, has set July 5, to commence academic activities in Abuja, with a Summer Camp.

The school is expected to operate a British/Nigeria academic curriculum and leadership courses “that expose the students to a complete circle of training and development”.

It also boasts of a standard hostel facility, side-by-side with qualified teaching and non-teaching staff, including renowned British and African scholars.

Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Uloma N.R, while addressing a select group of journalists, Monday, ahead of the official opening, explained that the driving force behind the initiative, was the desire to restore glory to the educational system, “where it is not just about education but character and culture”.

This was as she added that: “the Aretean is set to breed a whole new generation of leaders by reinforcing the need for responsibility, character and intelligence.”

According to her, the college will have affiliations with some notable institutions in the United Kingdom (UK), even as it will also undertake exchange programmes, to broaden its students’ horizon.

Meanwhile, a former Liberian President, Mrs. Helen Johnson- Sirleaf, while on a visit, described the citadel of learning as an impactful initiative that will produce a complete African child that will provide leadership that will propel the continent to global reckoning.

She further submitted that education remained the only potent tool that has the potential of liberating Africa,

The school is located at No12 Takum Close, Area 11 Garki, Abuja.

