Pioneer Kano First Lady, Ladi Bako Is Dead

Ladi Bako, the first lady of the pioneer Governor of Kano State, Audu Bako is dead.

Zainab Bako, the deceased daughter, who confirmed her death to newsmen on Wednesday, April 5 said she died at the age of 93 years.

According to her, the nonagenarian died at Prime Specialist Hospital in Kano after a protracted illness.

She added that Ladi’s funeral rites would be held at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, Kano.

It would be recalled that her late husband was appointed Military Governor of the old Kano State from May 1967 to July 1975.

During his tenure, Kano State witnessed massive socio-economic development, which successive governors of the state have been and still building upon.

