Pioneer status: Power firm, 10 others get FG’s tax holiday

EXEMPTION

Number of companies exempted from tax payment increases as more firms apply for pioneer status

22 new applications submitted

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), has approved a tax holiday for 11 more firms under its Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) programme, New Telegraph has learnt. The approval, granted in the fourth quarter of 2021, is to exempt the companies from paying taxes for the next three years.

Aside from the 11 firms, 13 other companies were also granted Approval-in- Principle, which is subject to the payment of application fee. A pioneer status incentive grants companies making investments in qualifying industries and products a tax holiday of three years from the payment of company income tax.

The three-year tax holiday has the possibility of an extension for one or two additional years to enable the industry concerned make a reasonable level of profit within its formative years.

According to the Q4’21 PSI report just released by NIPC, the new beneficiaries of the tax incentive include First Independent Power Company Limited, a power generating company; Cormart Nigeria Limited, Manufacture of styrene acrylate copolymer, adhesives, casein glue and caramel; Premium Agro Chemicals Limited, a fertilizer company; West African Soy Industries Limited, which produces edible oil; and Prudent Energy and Services Limited, a gas processing and distribution company.

Others are Checkers Africa Limited, a custard producing company; West African Cubes Limited, seasoning cubes producer; FBB Rice mill Limited; Awka Millennium City Development Company Limited; Palazzo Versace Hotel & Suites Limited; and Pedestal Hospitality and Allied Services Limited, all hotel development companies. NIPC further disclosed that the 11 firms had so far invested a total of N157 billion in the country’s economy.

With the new approvals, NIPC said the total number of beneficiaries of the tax incentive as of December 31, 2021, stood at 46, while a total of 186 applications are pending. According to the Commission, the 46 companies have invested over N1 trillion in the economy and have over 6,000 employed staff.

The Commission disclosed that within the last quarter, 22 new applications were received from firms intending to get PSI in their respective industries. Aside from the new applicants, the Commission said four companies had also filed for an extension of their tax holiday within the period under review.

In the same period, a tax holiday extension was granted to three companies.

According to NIPC, one application from Boden Industries Limited, a company manufacturing plastic cans and printed aluminum packaging products, was declined in the period under review. It noted that the company’s application was declined because its activity was not on the PSI list. Meanwhile, the Federal Govern- ment had recently inaugurated a Joint Committee of Staff of NIPC and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).

The Committee was set up to review the current guidelines for administration of PSI, validate the cost of the incentive to Nigeria and recommend changes to the qualification and administration. Commenting on the move, NIPC’s Executive Secretary/ CEO, Ms. Yewande Sadiku, stated that the Commission understood the responsibility it shoulders in relation to administering the PSI and exercises great diligence in processing applications.

On his part, the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, encouraged members of the Committee to invest their energy into the exercise as it is a means to assist the government to achieve an enabling business environment, bearing in mind the responsibility of the government to fund budgetary needs.

