Pioneer status: Stakeholders seek tax waivers for startups

Stakeholders in the ICT industry have called for the exemption of all startups in the country from payment of tax through the pioneer status incentive programme of the Federal Government. This, they said, has become imperative to allow the young companies to concentrate on developing and building their products without the burden of taxation. Speaking at an engagement forum organised by the National Information Tech-nology Development Agency (NITDA) for stakeholders in software and innovation, the industry players challenged NITDA to take this up with government if it intends to drive the growth of the startup ecosystem in Nigeria.

Specifically, the President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu, said all the startups in Nigeria were operating in new terrain, which automatically should earn them the pioneer status. According to him, the best way to drive startup growth in Nigeria is to allow them to operate freely for some years without placing any tax burden on them.

A pioneer status incentive, being administered by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), grants companies making ininvestments in qualifying industries and products a tax holiday of three years from the payment of company income tax. The three-year tax holiday has the possibility of an extension for one or two additional years to enable the industry concerned to make a reasonable level of profit within its formative years.

While calling on NITDA to protect the players in the startup ecosystem, Mba- Uzoukwu said: This industry should be given 100 per cent pioneer status because all the start-ups starting in new areas. They should be protected by the government and not harassed for taxes.” Other stakeholders at the engagement forum also urged NITDA as the information technology regulator to always rise in the defence of the startups against other regulators, whose policies affect the IT industry. They noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on forex, for instance, has been affecting many startups that require forex to transact with other players outside the country.

Giving his opening remark at the forum, the NITDA Director- General, Kahisfu Inuwa, expressed his pleasure at the turnout of the stakeholders and appreciated all innovators present despite their busy schedules. The DG, who was represented by the Agency’s Digital Economy Department Acting Director, Salisu Kaka, stated that a symbiotic relationship between government and the players in the ecosystem was essential to achieve a collective desired result. “Whatever government is out to achieve, the private sector should help government achieve it, and whatever the private sector is set to achieve, government should help and support,” he said.

Inuwa disclosed that the engagement was geared at interacting with the stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the ecosystem and proffering solutions to them. He emphasised the need to map out a partnership framework between the agency and the ecosystem in addressing these identified challenges. Speaking on the vast amount of human and natural resources amassed by the nation, the NITDA DG urged stakeholders in the software and innovation ecosystem to harness and utilise these resources for optimal productivity. He emphatically admonished all participants to freely critique constructively, challenge what needs to be challenged, and also give recommendations on how the challenges faced can be surmounted.

