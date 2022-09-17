News

Pipeline Contract: Group condemns attack on Tompolo

Ijaw Patriotic League has condemned the protests that greeted the award of oil pipeline protection contract to High Chief Ekpemupolo Tompolo’s company, stating that the right decision has been made to prevent oil theft in the Niger Delta. The National Coordinator of the group, Jasper Eritei, described the decision of the Federal government as the best, noting that it was the responsibility of the government to make critical decisions to ensure that the overall interest of the society is protected. The statement reads; “The theft of the nation’s oil resources has assumed a startling dimension at a time government is borrowing to run the country and should be rightly tackled just as the government is doing. “The massively wealthy criminals running the multibillion naira oil theft rings will go through proxies to prevent any serious solution.

“We have watched with surprise and indeed consternation the attacks, deliberately put together to blackmail the Federal Government to cancel the pipeline surveillance and protection contract awarded to a firm in which Tompolo has interest.

“We believe that the Federal Government and indeed the NNPC have acted positively to promote the common good by embarking on this deliberate masterstroke to counter the mindboggling theft of the nation’s disappearing resources. “Logically, those feeding fat on odious money from stolen crude resources will not welcome the government’s action without a fight. It is expected that they will commit huge resources to sabotage it. “The attacks on the contract should not surprise the government as oil thieves, who have deployed billions of oil naira on tankers and personnel, to criminally plunder the country’s oil resources will not back off without a fight.”

 

Our Reporters

