Pipeline Contract: Rita-Lori Ogbebor, Asari Dokubo promoting tribal war – Group

The Niger Delta Movement For Radical Change (NDMRC) yesterday slammed Chief Rita-Lori Ogbebor on her position on the N4.5 billion pipeline contract awarded by the Federal Government to Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, accusing her of promoting tribal war. The group also attacked Asari Dokubo, who has been criticizing the contract, describing him as enemy of Niger Delta. Ogbebor had fumed in an interview over the pipeline contract awarded to the former Niger Delta warlord Tompolo, saying that it will lead to anarchy in the area. Ogbebor also warned the Federal Government to withdraw the N4.5 billion monthly pipeline contract awarded to the leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger-Delta (MEND), describing it as invitation to anarchy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...