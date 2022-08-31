Pipeline Protection Contract: Akeredolu accuses FG of allowing non-state actors carry heavy weapons

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum has accused the Federal Government of allowing non-state actors carry weapons at the detriment of the state governments that need such weapons to fight insecurity.

Akeredolu said the award of N48 billion pipeline protection contract awarded to the company linked to a former Niger Delta warlord, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as ‘Tompolo’ showed the government allowed non-state actors to bear weapons while it denies state governments seeking weapons to fight banditry access to such weapons.

In a statement titled: “Who actually needs weapons?” posted on his verified twitter handle and Facebook page, the governor said the contract awarded to private company by the Federal Government showed the incapacity of the Federal Government to tackle pipeline vandalisation and oil theft in the country.

Pointedly, Akeredolu said the advice given by the National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari that necessitated the contract award to a private company showed that the Federal Government was aware that heavy assault weapons are with non-state actors.

His words: “The news concerning the purported award of pipeline contracts to some individuals and private organisations by the Federal Government has been unsettling. More disquieting is the barely disguised hostility displayed against either the idea or the actual establishment of security outfits by some State Governments to fill the widening gaps in the scope of security coverage noticeable nationally.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, has been consistent in its refusal to accede to the request by some states in the federation to strengthen the complementary initiatives adopted to protect lives and property. This is done in spite of the knowledge that the very issues which necessitated the creation of these outfits support providing adequate weaponry.

“All attempts to persuade the Federal Government to look, critically, into the current security architecture have been rebuffed despite the manifest fundamental defects engendered by over-centralisation. It is, therefore, shocking to read that the Federal Government has maintained the award of the contract to ‘protect’ the country’s pipeline from vandals to private organisations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...