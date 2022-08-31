News

Pipeline Protection Contract: Akeredolu accuses FG of allowing non-state actors carry heavy weapons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum has accused the Federal Government of allowing non-state actors carry weapons at the detriment of the state governments that need such weapons to fight insecurity.

Akeredolu said the award of N48 billion pipeline protection contract awarded to the company linked to a former Niger Delta warlord, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as ‘Tompolo’ showed the government allowed non-state actors to bear weapons while it denies state governments seeking weapons to fight banditry access to such weapons.

In a statement titled: “Who actually needs weapons?” posted on his verified twitter handle and Facebook page, the governor said the contract awarded to private company by the Federal Government showed the incapacity of the Federal Government to tackle pipeline vandalisation and oil theft in the country.

Pointedly, Akeredolu said the advice given by the National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari that necessitated the contract award to a private company showed that the Federal Government was aware that heavy assault weapons are with non-state actors.

His words: “The news concerning the purported award of pipeline contracts to some individuals and private organisations by the Federal Government has been unsettling. More disquieting is the barely disguised hostility displayed against either the idea or the actual establishment of security outfits by some State Governments to fill the widening gaps in the scope of security coverage noticeable nationally.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, has been consistent in its refusal to accede to the request by some states in the federation to strengthen the complementary initiatives adopted to protect lives and property. This is done in spite of the knowledge that the very issues which necessitated the creation of these outfits support providing adequate weaponry.

“All attempts to persuade the Federal Government to look, critically, into the current security architecture have been rebuffed despite the manifest fundamental defects engendered by over-centralisation. It is, therefore, shocking to read that the Federal Government has maintained the award of the contract to ‘protect’ the country’s pipeline from vandals to private organisations.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023:16 APC govs supporting Tinubu, says ex-minister

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Adewumi Ademiju

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu, codenamed ‘SWAGA 2023’, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday claimed 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are backing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition. Adeyeye spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the inauguration of parallel APC executives consisting of SWAGA members at ward and council levels […]
News

Islamic group donates 200 Quran to children

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As part of efforts to educate and build the capacity of children, an Islamic charitable organisation, MyFundAction Nigeria, has distributed 200 copies of the Holy Quran to two Islamic schools in Minna, Niger State. The religious group, while rolling out its Quran endowment distributions drive in Niger State, under the theme; “Quran Waqaf Programme for […]
News

Salami Panel: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody – Malami

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.   The panel is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu. Malami, in a statement issued by Dr […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica