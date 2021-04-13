Pipeline vandalism drops by 37.21% in January – NNPC

…increases gas supply for power generation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said there was a 37.21 per cent reduction in cases of oil pipeline vandalism nationwide in the month of January.

According to the January 2021 edition of the NNPC’s 66th Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), 27 pipelines were vandalized in January 2021, as against 43 vandalized in December 2020.

The Corporation also disclosed that the supply of natural gas to gas power plants on a daily basis, increased by 2.38% to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW

This was contained in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report noted that the Mosimi Area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalized points, 22 percent was recorded in Kaduna Area, while the remaining 4 percent was at the Port Harcourt Area.

