Pipeline vandalism drops by 37.21% –NNPC

…increases gas supply for power generation

17.174 bscuf of gas flared

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country recorded a 37.21 per cent reduction in cases of oil pipeline vandalism nationwide in the month of January. According to the January 2021 edition of the NNPC’s 66th Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), 27 pipelines were vandalised in January 2021, as against 43 pipelines vandalised in December 2020. The corporation also disclosed that the supply of natural gas to gas power plants, on a daily basis, increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, yesterday in Abuja. The report noted that the Mosimi area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalised points, 22 per cent was recorded in Kaduna area, while the remaining four per cent was at the Port Harcourt area. It further reads: “However, NNPC is continuously working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.

“To guarantee energy security, the corporation also supplied a total of 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 46.30 million litres/ day, across the country in the period under review. “In the gas sector, a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

“The 223.55bcf gas production figure also represents a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020. “Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW. “For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from joint ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 65.20 per cent, 19.97 per cent and 14.83 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.” Meanwhile, the report also indicated that oil firms burnt 17.17431 billion standard cubic feet (bscuf) of gas in January, 2021. It added that the oil firms flared an average of 554.01 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (mmscfd) throughout the 31 days in the month under review.

“Gas flare rate was 7.73 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19 per cent (i.e. 539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 202,” the report read. The 66th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of January 2020 to January 2021. It is published in line with the corporation’s commitment to the tenets of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE). The corporation has sustained effective communication with its stakeholders through the publication of the report on its website, independent online news platforms and national dailies.

Like this: Like Loading...