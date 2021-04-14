News

Pipeline vandalism drops by 37.21% –NNPC

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…increases gas supply for power generation

17.174 bscuf of gas flared

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country recorded a 37.21 per cent reduction in cases of oil pipeline vandalism nationwide in the month of January. According to the January 2021 edition of the NNPC’s 66th Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), 27 pipelines were vandalised in January 2021, as against 43 pipelines vandalised in December 2020. The corporation also disclosed that the supply of natural gas to gas power plants, on a daily basis, increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, yesterday in Abuja. The report noted that the Mosimi area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalised points, 22 per cent was recorded in Kaduna area, while the remaining four per cent was at the Port Harcourt area. It further reads: “However, NNPC is continuously working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.

“To guarantee energy security, the corporation also supplied a total of 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 46.30 million litres/ day, across the country in the period under review. “In the gas sector, a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

“The 223.55bcf gas production figure also represents a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020. “Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW. “For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from joint ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 65.20 per cent, 19.97 per cent and 14.83 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.” Meanwhile, the report also indicated that oil firms burnt 17.17431 billion standard cubic feet (bscuf) of gas in January, 2021. It added that the oil firms flared an average of 554.01 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (mmscfd) throughout the 31 days in the month under review.

“Gas flare rate was 7.73 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19 per cent (i.e. 539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 202,” the report read. The 66th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of January 2020 to January 2021. It is published in line with the corporation’s commitment to the tenets of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE). The corporation has sustained effective communication with its stakeholders through the publication of the report on its website, independent online news platforms and national dailies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mailafia: Powerful forces want to silence me

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…Na’Abba, Utomi, others threaten ‘major mass action’ A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Obadiah Mailafia, yesterday cried out over the unending invitations and interrogations by the Department of State Security (DSS), and the Nigeria Police, at the same time, alleging that, “some silent forces were out to silence him”. […]
News

87 jostle for Delta LG polls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Adewole ASABA Over 87 aspirants have swung into intensive consultations ahead of the chairmanship positions of the 25 Local Government Areas in Delta State.   In Ughelli axis, the stronghold of the Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, over 10 chairmanship hopefuls on the platform of the All  P   rogressives Congress (APC) and other […]
News

Former Sokoto commissioner elected PDP chairman

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run its affairs. The election was held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, the state capital.   After the election, the 39-member executive committee led by Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, erstwhile commissioner for solid minerals in the state, was sworn-in. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica