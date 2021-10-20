Piracy, armed robbery decline77% in Nigerian waters

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB), in its third quarter 2021 reports, has said that piracy and armed robbery in Nigerian waters have declined by 77 per cent.

Nigeria reported four incidents in the first nine months of 2021, in comparison to 17 in 2020 and 41 in 2018, noting that the incidents decreased by 77 per between 2021 and 2020 and 95 per cent reduction from 2018.

The bureau also reported 39 per cent reduction in piracy and armed robbery incidents in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that the latest figures came on the back of the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (INSWINS) also called the Deep Blue Project, on June 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

IMB said: “The Gulf of Guinea region recorded 28 incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the first nine months of 2021, in comparison to 46 for the same period in 2020. Crew kidnappings in the region have dropped with only one crew member kidnapped in Q3 2021, compared to 31 crew members taken in five separate incidents during Q3 2020. All Q3 incidents in 2021 were also against vessels at port anchorages while the average successful kidnapping location in Q3 2020 was approximately 100NM from land.”

It added that the overall reduction of piracy and armed robbery incidents in the region was a testament to enhanced maritime security and response coordination measures adopted by regional and national authorities.

The IMB Director, Michael Howlett stressed the need to sustain the efforts and to ensure the continued safety of seafarers as they transport essential goods throughout the region.

He explained that coastal states must redouble their coordination and security measures to ensure that piracy and armed robbery incidents continue to decline.

Also, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that the agency had put in place measures to sustain the current momentum of security in the country’s waters.

He said: “We are delighted by this latest news from the IMB and the trend of progressive reduction in piracy and related incidents in our waters, but we cannot afford to be complacent about our commitment to the security of our maritime domain. We will continue to strive for more effective measures to keep Nigerian waters safe and secure.”

The Deep Blue Project is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Federal Ministry of Defence, being implemented by NIMASA, with personnel drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies.

