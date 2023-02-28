News Top Stories

Piracy: Nigeria ends $793.7m insurance payment to Llyods of London

After years of financial commitment to Llyods of London on War Risk Insurance (WRI), Nigeria has finally ended partnership in the annual payment of $793. million as insurance premium with regard to vessels calling on the country’s waters.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the country’s maritime domain had been removed from the list of countries regarded as the hot bed of piracy. Prior to the current development, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had made efforts to ensure that Nigeria’s name was delisted from the WRI classification.

The classification meant that vessels calling at the ports were subjected to high insurance premium as a result of high risk of piracy on the territorial waters.

The war insurance premium meant that cargo shipsandothervesselsplying the Nigerian route or whose destination was Nigeria paid significantly higher premium on insurance due to heightened insecurity, fears and attacks including piracy which were a frequent  occurrence in the past before the Nigerian Navy overcame the criminal activities of pirates in the country’s sea lanes and maritime domain. In 2020, the Seas Research Group report revealed that cargo owners pay over $1.9 billion annually on security to ferry their goods to Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea. It added that 106 piracy incidents was recorded in 2020, leading to kidnapping of 623 seafarers.

 

According to the Director- General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, the agency had contacted the international insurance bodies over the continuous listing and collection of WRI from vessels calling at the country’s seaports. Jamoh said that this was a confirmation of the improved global ratings of security in Nigerian maritime domain as a result of sustained collaborative efforts between agency and the Nigerian Navy.

 

The International Bargaining Forum (IBF) had removed Nigeria from the list of countries designated as risk maritime nations. IBF, a body that brings together the International Transport Federation (ITF) and the international maritime employers that make up the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG) had listed five designated risk areas and applicable benefits in the event of attacks leading to deaths and disability, mentioning the Gulf of Guinea as second extended war risk zone covering Liberia/ Ivory coast border to 00°N 005°E, to the Angola/ Namibia border. Jamo, while reacting to the IBF report, described it as a landmark achievement under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained: “This achievement is a product of a well-structured multimodal policy which has been implemented over the years to fight piracy and other criminalities in Nigerian Waters. The Legal instrument called SPOMO Act signed into Law by President Buhari in 2019, the full implementation of the Deep Blue Project by NIMASA, expanded assets and capacity of the Nigerian Navy, enhanced cooperation between NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy, and the regional collaborative efforts under the umbrella of SHADE Gulf of Guinea midwifed by NIMASA, are all policies of the current administration and the benefits are gradually coming to fruition. We are focused on ultimately improving and reducing the cost of commercial shipping in Nigeria.

 

“Notable maritime institutions like the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, have lauded the reduction in piracy in Nigeria following enhanced patrol and relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered by NIMASA with other security agencies.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo, also said in Abuja that owing to improved naval operations at Nigeria’s maritime domain and enhanced security architecture in the country’s sea lanes, Nigeria had been removed from the list of countries paying war insurance premium on ships, whose destination is Nigeria by Llyods of London, United Kingdom.

Gambo explained: “With the removal of the tag, insurance premium to be paid by ships doing business with, or plying Nigerian sea lanes will become normal insurance paid by other countries which is less expensive and will enhance shipping/cargo trade.”

