Piracy: Nigeria, others need improved maritime safety

Despite the $3.5billion economic and financial losses being recorded yearly, more than two-third, of the countries in the Gulf of Guinea have not enacted legislation to criminalise piracy, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The recent decrease in instances of piracy may in part be attributable to the shift by criminal networks to other forms of maritime and riverine crime, such as oil bunkering and theft, which they likely view as both less risky and more profitable.

The steady decline, it was learnt, resulted from concerted efforts by local authorities, with the support of regional and international partners, who regularly deploy their naval assets to assist Nigeria, Togo and others from ship hijack. Attributing the steady decline, which began in April 2021, to concerted efforts by national authorities with the support of regional and international partners, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peace building Affairs and Peace Operations, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, while presenting the Secretary-General’s report marked: Document S/2022/818, on the situation of piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Gulf of Guinea, said tackling piracy required a holistic and longterm approach, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030 to address poverty and the lack of alternative livelihoods, youth unemployment and underemployment. Also, she said that countries in the region, alongside the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), should step up efforts to establish a stable maritime environment, including through the full operationalisation of the maritime security architecture as laid out in the Yaoundé Code of Conduct in 2013. However, she noted that the Yaoundé Code of Conduct had faced challenges, including the lack of sustainable financing. Notwithstanding, the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Florentina Adenike Ukonga, said that the adoption of resolutions 2018 of 2011 and 2039 of 2012, combined with the political will of regional governments to take responsibility for securing the maritime domain of coastal states and better funding for regional states’ navies and maritime security agencies, to name a few, had led to a considerable decrease in acts of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region. She said: “It is not, however, time to rest on our oars. Other crimes are ongoing in the region, which, while not having such visible effects on international maritime trade, have a greater impact on the well-being of coastal populations and the economic well-being of regional governments.

Also, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Fathi Waly, commended the UN Security Council for adopting resolution 2634 of 2022, noting that the threat of piracy has cost the region lives, stability, and over $1.9 billion in financial losses every year before the recent decline. He added that the substantial decrease in piracy incidents and victims in the Gulf of Guinea this year, particularly, kidnapping for ransom and the firstever piracy convictions in Nigeria and Togo, was the result of many years of work. Waly said: “It is yet too soon to declare victory. We need to instead capitalize on the momentum and create a sustainable framework to protect the Gulf of Guinea from pirate groups and any criminal activity they may engage in.” Spotlighting efforts to secure the region by the African Union, in cooperation with regional and sub-regional bodies, the Maritime Planning Officer, Political Affairs Peace and Security Department of the African Union, Nura Abdullahi Yakubu, said that the Gulf of Guinea underlined the importance of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct and its key pillars of information sharing, interdiction, prosecution, and victim support. He called for more joint training and exercises to improve maritime safety in the region.

The UN Security Council called on international part-ners’ technical and material assistance to help states address such crimes and develop sustainable blue economies. The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, cited the enormous costs of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, totalling $1.9 billion per year. In addition, he stressed that the enormous cost of illegal, under reported and unregulated fishing, amounting to $1.6 billion per year, must be considered. In the face of such challenges, he called for a hands-on security approach, as well as efforts to tackle the root causes of piracy on land. Spotlighting a strategy to this end, Waly said that such efforts were bolstered by the 2021 launch of the Coordinated Maritime Presences in the Gulf of Guinea, guaranteeing the naval presence of at least one European Union member state in the region at any time.

There is need by United States Security Council to support Nigeria and other countries with funds and adequate security equipment to tame piracy, kidnapping and robbery in GoG. This will help to improve investigation and prosecution.

