Piracy surge in Nigeria, others boosts South Africa boat builder’s fortune

A proliferation of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, an expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola, is driving a security-boat building boom in SA. Paramount Maritime, a unit of Africa’s biggest privately owned arms maker Paramount Group, says it has largely cornered the market for patrol and escort vessels used in the waters offshore Nigeria and neighbouring states. The company has 26 boats with a total price tag of $60m (R856m) under construc- tion in Cape Town. “We pioneered the security patrol market in West Africa,” Stuart McVitty, CEO of Paramount Maritime, said.

“We’ve seen steady growth over the last five to six years.” Almost a third of the 68 piracy incidents reported in the first half of this year occurred in the Gulf of Guinea, and all 50 crew members who were taken hostage were abducted there, according to the International Maritime Bureau. Gas developments offshore of northern Mozambique could spawn a new market for security vessels. While a surge in piracy off the coast of Somalia a decade ago led several countries to deploy naval ships to combat the scourge, shippers and oil companies operating in the Gulf of Guinea have largely been left to fend for themselves.

Most of them have resorted to chartering security vessels to escort their commercial ships into port or patrol their concessions. Paramount has tapped that demand, with its most popular boat being its 35m Sentinel model. While the company has secured orders to supply 26 more vessels over the next three years, it is facing competition from suppliers in Singapore and Israel, according to McVitty.

Paramount’s boats are not equipped with high-calibre weapons so as to comply with SA’s arms exporting laws that regulate sales to private security companies. But some have water cannons mounted on their decks that can be used to extinguish fires or swamp the small craft typically used by pirates. Most of the vessels can accommodate eight crew members and eight security personnel. “We give them separate accommodation as we have noticed that the crew and security personnel usually don’t like to mingle too much,” McVitty said. Gas developments offshore of northern Mozambique could spawn a new market for security vessels.

The nation is battling an Islamist insurgency in its Cabo Delgado province that has halted the development of $20bn (R285bn) liquefied natural gas project by French energy giant TotalEnergies. “We are projecting that a similar market will develop in those gas fields” to the one that exists offshore West Africa when activity resumes, McVitty said.

