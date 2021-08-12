Business

Piracy surge in Nigeria, others boosts South Africa boat builder’s fortune

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and agency report Comment(0)

A proliferation of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, an expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola, is driving a security-boat building boom in SA. Paramount Maritime, a unit of Africa’s biggest privately owned arms maker Paramount Group, says it has largely cornered the market for patrol and escort vessels used in the waters offshore Nigeria and neighbouring states. The company has 26 boats with a total price tag of $60m (R856m) under construc- tion in Cape Town. “We pioneered the security patrol market in West Africa,” Stuart McVitty, CEO of Paramount Maritime, said.

“We’ve seen steady growth over the last five to six years.” Almost a third of the 68 piracy incidents reported in the first half of this year occurred in the Gulf of Guinea, and all 50 crew members who were taken hostage were abducted there, according to the International Maritime Bureau. Gas developments offshore of northern Mozambique could spawn a new market for security vessels. While a surge in piracy off the coast of Somalia a decade ago led several countries to deploy naval ships to combat the scourge, shippers and oil companies operating in the Gulf of Guinea have largely been left to fend for themselves.

Most of them have resorted to chartering security vessels to escort their commercial ships into port or patrol their concessions. Paramount has tapped that demand, with its most popular boat being its 35m Sentinel model. While the company has secured orders to supply 26 more vessels over the next three years, it is facing competition from suppliers in Singapore and Israel, according to McVitty.

Paramount’s boats are not equipped with high-calibre weapons so as to comply with SA’s arms exporting laws that regulate sales to private security companies. But some have water cannons mounted on their decks that can be used to extinguish fires or swamp the small craft typically used by pirates. Most of the vessels can accommodate eight crew members and eight security personnel. “We give them separate accommodation as we have noticed that the crew and security personnel usually don’t like to mingle too much,” McVitty said. Gas developments offshore of northern Mozambique could spawn a new market for security vessels.

The nation is battling an Islamist insurgency in its Cabo Delgado province that has halted the development of $20bn (R285bn) liquefied natural gas project by French energy giant TotalEnergies. “We are projecting that a similar market will develop in those gas fields” to the one that exists offshore West Africa when activity resumes, McVitty said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: FAAN’s revenue declines by N18.9bn

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

DEPLETION 2020 has been a trying one and has tested every aspect of life and business   Take-off, landing fees impacted The impact of coronavirus outbreak on the economy, especially the aviation sector is still unfurling as recent revelation showed a record loss encountered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).   According to […]
Business

LCCI: Form M policy causing delay in export, import

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely two months after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a circular on Form M for letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment for local manufacturers and small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised the alarm that report reaching it indicated that […]
Business

UBA holds workshop for MSMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is today holding another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed, the lender has announced. According to a press release, “the UBA Business Series, which is held quarterly, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica