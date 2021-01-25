Metro & Crime

Pirates kill captain, kidnap 15 off Nigerian waters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some pirates have killed a sailor and kidnapped 15 from a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria,

 

The sailor, an Azerbaijani, was attacked inside the Liberian-flagged Mozart owned by a Turkish company on Saturday. Several crew members were also wounded in the attack.

 

The Mozart had been en route from the Nigerian economic capital Lagos to Cape Town in South Africa when it was boarded on Saturday. “I do not know where I am heading,” says a voice on a recording posted on Twitter and purported to be the latest captain of the Mozart.

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone to the new captain and was following events closely, his office said. Ten sailors who were taken hostage from a Turkish vessel off West Africa were released in August 2019.

 

Pirate attacks on ships worldwide jumped 20 per cent last year driven by a record spate of kidnappings off West Africa, the International Maritime Bureau said last week. A total of 195 incidents of piracy and armed robbery were reported, up from 162 in 2019.

 

Out of 135 sailors abducted globally last year, 130 were recorded in the Gulf of Guinea — the highest ever number of crew members kidnapped in the area stretching thousands of kilometres (miles) from Senegal to Angola.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delayed teachers’ salaries: Don’t blame LGA Chairmen – Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor on Wednesday absolved local government chairmen from the delay in the payment of teachers in the state urging the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly contribution to the councils for the […]
Metro & Crime

Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo Osogbo, the Osun State capital, boiled Tuesday night following the death of three suspected internet fraudsters who were trying to evade police operatives. New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the policemen chased the alleged fraudsters along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Adewole, Asaba Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu. The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators. The kidnappers had not established contact with his family […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica