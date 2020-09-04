Pironkova stuns Muguruza in US Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the US Open, losing in straight sets to Tsvetana Pironkova. The Spanish 10th seed, who reached this year’s Australian Open final, lost 7-5 6-3 at Flushing Meadows. Pironkova, 32, is playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, after which she gave birth to her first child. “I didn’t expect my first tournament to be so good,” said Pironkova. “It’s welcome. That’s why I came back, for these matches and these stages.” The Bulgarian will play Croat 18th seed Donna Vekic next in New York. Elsewhere, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3. The 21-year-old American, seeded second, will face Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur in the third round. Amanda Anisimova, 19, came from behind to see off 16-year-old fellow American Katrina Scott 4-6 6-4 6-1.
Related Articles
Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister
The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972. Some of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Blake shooting: NBA postpones games after players’ boycott
The NBA postponed all three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after Milwaukee Bucks players boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Blake, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday, is recovering in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Ghana women’s U17 gear up for Nigeria showdown
Ghana U17 women’s coach Baba Nuhu believes the team’s health and safety are under control despite their coronavirus challenges upon the camp’s resumption for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers. On special permission of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, the Black Maidens regrouped for camp last week despite a standing ban on all contact sports, including […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)