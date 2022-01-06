Sports

Pitch Awards organisers to hold national symposium

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The organisers of the annual Pitch Awards rewarding excellence in football have decided to take it a step higher as they have decided to organise a national symposium preceding the awards every year. Making this declaration yesterday in Lagos, the CEO of the award, Shina Phillips, said they have decided to start a symposium, whereby the way forward for football in Nigeria would be discussed. According to Phillips, there is need to make it an annual event same way as the award so that the future of football in Nigeria would be secured.

While urging the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go and excel in Cameroon, the venue of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations expected to kickoff this weekend, he said there is always reward for good performance on a yearly basis. The award expected to take place in March will see Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and John Noble fighting for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award while the Defender of the Year Award would be contested for by Olisa Ndah, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun.

It will be a straight fight between Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi for the Midfielder of the Year as Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu, goes for the Forward of the Year. MTN will be up against Air Peace and AITEO for the Corporate Sponsors as Edo State, Delta State and Lagos State will go head-to-head for the state with the best facility. For the second year running, New Telegraph Charles Ogundiya has been nominated for the Best Reporter of the Year print alongside Punch’s duo of Johhny Edward and Kelvin Ekerete.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool have become the dominant forces in English football, sharing […]
Sports

Obajimi wins Unity Cup, as Polaris Bank pledges commitment to tourney

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rotimi Obajimi, a former athletics coach, stole the show at the maiden edition of the Polaris Bank-sponsored Unity Cup Golf Championship. To emerge winner, Obajimi grossed 81, for 69-net score to lift the tournament’s coveted trophy. The event, which attracted golfers from across the country, also served as the inaugural tournament for the newly […]
Sports

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect. A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica