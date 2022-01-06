Pitch Awards organisers to hold national symposium

The organisers of the annual Pitch Awards rewarding excellence in football have decided to take it a step higher as they have decided to organise a national symposium preceding the awards every year. Making this declaration yesterday in Lagos, the CEO of the award, Shina Phillips, said they have decided to start a symposium, whereby the way forward for football in Nigeria would be discussed. According to Phillips, there is need to make it an annual event same way as the award so that the future of football in Nigeria would be secured.

While urging the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go and excel in Cameroon, the venue of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations expected to kickoff this weekend, he said there is always reward for good performance on a yearly basis. The award expected to take place in March will see Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and John Noble fighting for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award while the Defender of the Year Award would be contested for by Olisa Ndah, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun.

It will be a straight fight between Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi for the Midfielder of the Year as Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu, goes for the Forward of the Year. MTN will be up against Air Peace and AITEO for the Corporate Sponsors as Edo State, Delta State and Lagos State will go head-to-head for the state with the best facility. For the second year running, New Telegraph Charles Ogundiya has been nominated for the Best Reporter of the Year print alongside Punch’s duo of Johhny Edward and Kelvin Ekerete.

