Pitfalls in Electoral Act 2022

W ith presidential assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill, the Nigerian legislature deserves commendations for re-working the bill as recommended by this column and several other Nigerians. The civil society organisations and the opposition political parties whose combined pressures moved the unwilling hands of President Buhari to sign the bill equally deserve appreciation.

The new Electoral Act is celebrated for introducing antidotes to some problems which dogged the electoral process in Nigeria. For instance, the issue of timely funding of INEC for the conduct of elections has been solved by the Act which set a full calendar timeline between the provision of election funds for INEC and the date for the commencement of the elections. The elimination of manual accreditation of voters is a great panacea to ghost accreditation, accreditation by proxy and impersonation of voters.

The legalization of smart card readers as instruments for accreditation by section 47(2) of the Act has equally put to rest the decade old conflicts between the defunct Electoral Act 2010 and INEC Election Manuals/Guidelines on accreditation. In that setting, presiding officers and other election officials enforced smart card reader accreditation which was not known to Electoral Act 2010, but the courts always upheld results generated from manual accreditations often by political opportunists who exploited the confusion to rig elections.

In the 2015 Ebonyi State governorship election petition between Edward Okereke v David Umahi, the Supreme Court said: “Indeed, since the Guidelines and Manual, which authorised the use and deployment of the electronic Card Reader Machine, were made in exercise of the powers conferred by the Electoral Act, the said Card Reader cannot, logically, depose or dethrone the Voters’ Register whose judicial roots are, firmly, embedded or entrenched in the self-same Electoral Act from which it (the Voters’ Register) directly, derives its sustenance and currency…

Since the National Assembly has not deleted the provision of Section 49 of the Electoral Act (2010), which allows manual accreditation, it would be wrong for any petitioner to seek to rely solely on the report of the Card Reader (which is intended as a supplementary measure to the already provided means of accreditation) to prove over-voting.” The result is that many who won elections were denied the benefits of their electoral victories on the basis of that technicality. The provisions of sections 50(2) and 60(5) that election results shall be transmitted directly from polling units in the manner prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is heartwarming. This will prevent the situation where election results on kinetic manual transmission were usually waylaid by criminals who distort the results to suit their interests.

Presiding officers and other election officials can also heave sighs of relief as their lives and limbs will no longer be threatened by criminals usually bent on snatching and doctoring election results. Another improvement in the 2022 Electoral Act is the elaborate provisions it made in sections 54(2) for the physically-challenged to be assisted to cast their votes. Having said these, it is also pertinent to say that the Electoral Act 2022 has pitfalls which deserve remedial arrangements in the anticipated 2023 election guidelines or manuals to make the Electoral Act 2022 serve its purpose of giving Nigerians credible elections.

In section 65, the Act empowers INEC to review election results declared under duress. The failure of the Act to define what constitutes “duress” leaves the interpretation of the word within the realm of conjecture or discretion of the Commission. In this situation, hirelings can hide under the false claim of duress to rob someone of his or her electoral victory.

Similarly, the provisions on accreditation of voters and transmission of election results also gave INEC the latitude to determine “other technological devices” which could be used for accreditation in addition or as alternative to the smart card reader; as well as the procedure for the transmission of election results.

The Commission is expected to define the word “duress” in the anticipated Manual/Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections; and to make video coverage of all result declarations mandatory. With that video clip, third parties and the tribunals will be able to determine the veracity or otherwise of duress claims. With the elimination of contrary provisions in Electoral Act 2022, it is clear that whatever technological device(s) prescribed by INEC as an additional medium of accreditation will legally stand. Ditto for INEC’s prescribed procedure for transmission of election results save for the fact that the Act requires the result transmission procedure to be direct from polling units to the result portal.

This suggests that the Act forbids kinetic transmission of election results. The Commission is expected and hereby charged to exercise these supplementary discretional duties proactively and educate Nigerians sufficiently on the Commission’s preferences before the elections. With the Electoral Act 2022, which promises to make Nigerian electorate’s votes count, all Nigerians of the age of franchise, especially the youths who have been snubbed by the Minister for Education, Dr. Adamu Adamu; and challenged by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, are expected to lead a democratic revolution to liberate Nigeria through the 2023 general elections!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...