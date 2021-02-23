Opinion

Pius Anyim Pius: Still impacting @ 60

Posted on Author James Ume Comment(0)

He is no less a child of providence, wielding influence with alluring humility and exemplary focus. He has spoken and continues to speak to both regional and national uncertainties and fears with courage and conviction.

 

He has demonstrated with his life’s trajectory that law, spirituality, politics and philanthropy fundamentally address transformation of the human condition for good.

 

To-date, he unabashedly maintains this unique philosophy and footing. Little wonder, the famous American poet and essayist Maya Angelou observed that, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.”

 

Angelou’s captivating insight into the existential challenges that confront great personalities fundamentally captures the life story of Nigeria’s storied politician, former President of the Senate, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, exemplary bridge-builder and foremost humanist, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON, fondly called the gentle giant.

 

As he turned 60 on Friday February 19, his high vision of humanity and deep belief in Nigeria, quest for justice and positively impacting society have grown even bigger.

The enthralling odyssey of Senator Anyim further goes to validate the enduring wisdom that the human journey guided by faith often leads to beautiful destinations.

 

An unwavering sense of loyalty and duty, rigorous professionalism, stern discipline, demonstrable integrity and almost a child-like faith in his beloved God had activated and enlisted those mysterious principles that guide progress.

 

Five qualities arguably match his famed big frame – generosity, simplicity, warmth, philanthropy and wit. Highly detribalized and a deep man of faith, his broad-minded style of inclusive politics has seen him play an elder statesman’s role for the common good and sustainable development of Ndigbo and Nigeria as a whole.

 

As a known and tested bridge builder, his relationships are truly national even as higher political responsibilities beckon.

 

Anyim was born on 19 February 1961 in Ishiagu, a dominantly Catholic community in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He attended Ishiagu High School (St. John Bosco), the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba and later, Imo State University, Uturu (1983–1987). For his Youth Service he served as the Co-ordinator, Youth Mobilisation Programme in Sokoto State

 

In 1992, Anyim became the Head of Protection Department at the National Commission for Refugees, Abuja, a job that included provision of legal services and political protection for refugees.

 

In this capacity he travelled to various parts of the world. As the political impulse flowered, in 1998, he joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and won a Senate election.

 

However, the death of General Sani Abacha on 8 June 1998 nullified the result. During the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and again ran successfully for election to the Senate in 1999.

 

Anyim took office in the Senate in May 1999, and was elected President of the Senate in August 2000, after Chuba Okadigbo had been impeached. He creditably held the office until May 2003.

 

With remarkable foresight, he did not seek re-election in 2003 – correctly reading the political barometer at the period. He was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan to head the Centenary celebration of the proclamation of Nigeria as a nation by colonial Britain.

 

In January 2010, he led a delegation of 41 eminent Nigerians that called on President Umaru Yar’Adua to urgently transmit a letter of his incapacitation to the National Assembly to salvage the nation’s democracy from danger.

 

This willy-nilly led to the Senate passing a resolution on 9 February 2010, to make Vice President Goodluck Jonathan Acting President. In May 2011, he was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Jonathan. Chief Anyim has bagged the following qualifications and honours: LLB. Honours 1987 (Nigeria), BL. 1989 (Nigeria), LLM. 1991 (Nigeria) etc.

 

He holds a National Honours of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) second highest National Honour in Nigeria. In his Ishagu community, state, region and beyond, Senator Anyim’s kindness and succour to his kinsmen and wider citizenry are boundless.

 

Presently, Anyim is the management partner of Prestige Law Resource Partners, a fully integrated and multi-dimensional business law practice. He is happily married and blessed with three children and indisputably continues to impact his milieu. lUme writes from Abuja

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Daddy, where are you?

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

D AD IS DESTINY is the first chapter of a book which I have just written. The book is titled BUT WHERE IS MY DADDY? DAD IS DESTINY is the title of an article written in the February 27, 1995 edition of one of the world’s most famous newspapers known as THE US NEWS AND […]
Opinion

Trump and the shithole!

Posted on Author A. John Ukpe

Donald Trump is sitting by the side of a shithole – an extremely unpleasant place. The poor man is facing a second impeachment. Thanks to his vice president, Mike Pence (who Trump recently told, “I don’t want to be your friend” for refusing to overturn the election), he has somehow managed to survive the invocation […]
Opinion

2023: What about North-Central?

Posted on Author Gabriel A. Agude

CONTINUED FROM MONDAY     In the first part of this treatise, a nexus was established between the unjustifiable injustice and inequality of condemning the North- Central geopolitical zone of Federal Republic of Nigeria to playing second or third fiddle in the affairs and political configuration of the country at the centre, especially from 1999 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica