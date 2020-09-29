Sports

PL confirms 10 positive COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ten Premier League players or staff members were positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.
The number of positive tests is on the rise, after there were three or four positives in each of the last three weeks.
This is the highest number of positive results announced by the Premier League after a round of testing, reports Sky Sports.
The figures include the three positive results at West Ham, announced by the club last Tuesday night.
A statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 September and Sunday 27 September, 1,595 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.
“Of these, there were 10 new positive tests.
“Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.”
Previous test results
Round 1: 31 August-6 September – 1,605 tested, with three positives
Round 2: 7-13 September – 2,131 tested, with four positives
Round 3: 14-20 September – 1,574 tested, with three positives

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]
Sports

Delta FA crisis: Pressure mounts on Edema, Ikpeba to stage fresh election

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

•Chris Green faults normalization body, fresh poll •South-South chairmen reject proposed election   The administrative football crisis in Delta State took a new twist at the weekend as some powerful forces mounted pressure on FA chairman, Edema Fuludu and vice, Victor Ikpeba, to stage a fresh election in the state.   will be recalled that […]
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: