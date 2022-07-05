Placeholder unknown to constitution, Electoral Act –PDP

Onyekachi Eze AbujaThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said ‘placeholder’ introduced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party candidates in place of running mates, is unknown to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended). APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Labour Party counterpart Mr. Peter Obi, sent names of ‘placeholders’ as standin running mates to beat the June 17 deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for submission of candidates for national elections. Tinubu submitted Kabiru Ibrahim Masari as his running mate, while Obi sent in the name of Doyin Okoye as his vice presidential candidate, but hope to substitute them within the window allowed by the electoral umpire to do so But PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said such was an imposition, which is alien to the nation’s laws. Ologunagba, who spoke when he played host to some students of Junior Secondary School, Alugun- Lungu Gwarimpa, Abuja noted that: “It is indication that they are not ready for the presidential election. It shows the level of their not being serious. It is part of the confusion that the APC is introducing into the political system.” He observed that the APC presidential candidate claimed that “he graduated from a university in the United States, but did not fill in or indicate where he obtained his primary and secondary school education. It is a known fact that you cannot graduate without evidence of where they obtained their early education. “Something is wrong and that is why Nigeria it’s asking that they provide such information.” According to the PDP spokesman, the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represent a symbol of unity and will unite Nigeria and tackle the ravaging insecurity in Nigeria. “APC represents a command dictatorship that has so far offered relief to the people. PDP as a party negotiates and manages its differences where there is one. But the APC has a command imposition structure which is antithetical to democracy,” he said. He called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of the general elections to vote out the PDP, adding: “Nigerians cannot afford another four years of misrule by the APC. “APC must be kicked out because we have had enough.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...