Plane blows away catering truck at Lagos airport

Wole Shadare

An Air Peace B777 plane escaped unscathed on Saturday after a catering truck was overturned and blown away by the thrust of another aircraft at the apron of the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru told New Telegraph that there was: “No damage to the airplane. The airplane is flying at the moment”.

The catering truck, owned by Sky Care Catering, was flung underneath the Air Peace wide bodied B777 after being blown away by the thrust of another aircraft allegedly also owned by Air Peace.

It was not immediately known what could have caused the incident although the AIB has swung into action to investigate the incident in line with its statutory duty.

