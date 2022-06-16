Plane crash averted in Lagos as engine catches fire mid-air

A major air accident was averted when an Overland Airways aircraft made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, from Ilorin International Airport in Kwara State.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when one of the engines caught fire mid-air as the plane was approaching the airport.

33 passengers onboard the flight were safely disembarked at the international wing of the airport.

It was learnt that the Pilot-in-Command of the ATR-42 Aircraft had declared a May Day which in aviation parlance implies an emergency situation while authorities at the airport had activated all emergency procedures as the crew tried to safely land the plane.

The airline in a statement confirmed the incident, saying the passengers remained calm all through the process.

The airline said: “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15, 2022 around 7:50pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the crew skillfuly implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.

“Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers.”

