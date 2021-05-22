Top Stories

Plane crash: Bodies of officers arrive church in Abuja

Bodies of Air Force officers killed in a plane crash in Kaduna have arrived at the Protestant church, Airforce base, Abuja.
The five officers were in the entourage of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru who died in the ill-fated aircraft.
The bodies were brought to the NAF base where the funeral service is currently underway.
The officers, who are all Christians, include Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

