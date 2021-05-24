Plane crash: Buhari under fire for absence at funeral of fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms, following his absence at the funeral ceremony of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers who died in a plane crash and were buried at the weekend in Abuja.

The 11 officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces, lost their lives when a military aircraft conveying them to an official assignment in Kaduna crash landed near the Kaduna International Airport, killing everyone on board.

Their remains were brought back for burial at the Military Cemetery, Abuja. It was, however, observed that neither President Buhari nor Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were at the funeral ceremony to pay their last respects and personally commiserate with the grieving families.

Since the funeral were completed on Saturday, many Nigerians had taken to different social media platforms, condemning the President and other top functionaries of his administration for shunning it.

They claimed their absence was a mark of dishonour to the departed souls. A security strategist and military veteran, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd), who spoke to New Telegraph on the issue said it was disgusting that the President did not deem it fit to attend such a ceremony, describing it as “disregard for due protocol and decent behaviour.”

Nyiam acknowledged that though the President had a right to delegate duties and powers when necessary, his absence at Saturday’s funeral for the COAS and other fallen heroes, was a let down for the departed military officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He argued that by not attending the funeral of the deceased officers, President Buhari had down played the supreme price they had paid in the task of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

Nyiam said that the President failed to show the needed leadership at a moment of national tragedy.

According to him, given the magnitude of the loss the nation suffered through the plane crash incident, Nigerians had expected President Buhari to rise to the occasion by making himself available, show some empathy, connect with the families of the fallen heroes and reassure the nation that all hopes were not lost.

Similarly, an activist and former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri, also expressed displeasure at the absence of Buhari and Osinbajo at the said funeral.

Omokri, who has been an ardent critic of the Buhari administration, took to his twitter handle and said: “Sad that General @MBuhari did not attend the burial of the late Chief of Army Staff, General Attahiru.

“He was represented by his Defence Minister. Attahiru died serving Nigeria. Buhari, who went to Paris for 4 days, could not go to Attahiru’s funeral for 30 minutes. ”

Convener of the Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, also expressed disappointment at the development. Hevsa8d: “Your COAS died in the line of duty but you couldn’t attend his burial.

It’s not like the man went on a voyage or frolic of his own. These Generals and officers died serving the country…”

