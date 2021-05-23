Plane crash: CAN, YOWICAN declare 3-day mourning for COAS, others

…describe military crashes as national emergency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all Nigerians to join in its three-day fast, starting on May 28, to seek God’s mercy over deaths in the country.

This came as the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has begun a three-day national mourning for the death of those described as “our heroes,” who died during the ill-fated military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The CAN national leadership made the call while commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, the military high command, the security chiefs, and the immediate and extended families of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who were killed while on board of the ill-fated military King Air 350 aircraft that crashed on Friday, near Kaduna Airport.

Expressing concern over the recent reoccurrence of military aircraft crashes within three months, CAN lamented it was a national emergency that calls for thorough investigation to avert another air crash.

In a statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Barr. Daramola Joseph on Sunday in Abuja, the religious body called on the international community to assist Nigeria end the menace of insecurity occasioned by criminals manifesting as kidnappers, bandits and terrorists before they take over the country or turn it into a battle ground.

Like this: Like Loading...