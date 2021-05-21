News

Plane crash: COAS, others paid ultimate price for peace, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers involved in air crash in Kaduna Friday paid the ultimate price for peace in the country.
An Air force aircraft conveying the COAS and other top brass in the military and their aides crashed killing all on board.
Buhari, in message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed sadness over the crash and sent condolences to their family members.
He described than as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”
While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President added that the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”
He pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Northern governors, Wase congratulate Mustapha at 64

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Philip Nyam

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday. The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of […]
News

Hold Senator Kashim Shettima responsible for worsening insecurity in North-East – NEPC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The North East Peace Congress (NEPC) says ex-Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, should be blamed for the worsening insecurity in the region. According to the group, the Borno Central lawmaker championed the call for the removal of the immediate past Service Chiefs, a move it says has resulted in calamity. Since the retirement of the […]
News

EFCC releases Rochas Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo State, has regained his freedom after being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for roughly 48 hours. Okorocha was released on Thursday evening and now at his Maitama residence in Abuja. The ex-governor spent two nights in detention after he was accused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica