Plane crash: COAS, others paid ultimate price for peace, says Buhari

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers involved in air crash in Kaduna Friday paid the ultimate price for peace in the country.

An Air force aircraft conveying the COAS and other top brass in the military and their aides crashed killing all on board.

Buhari, in message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed sadness over the crash and sent condolences to their family members.

He described than as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President added that the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

He pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Like this: Like Loading...