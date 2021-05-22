News

Plane crash: Kalu condoles with NA over loss of Attahiru, others

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian army over the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside other military personnel in a plane crash on Friday evening near Kaduna International airport, Kaduna State.
Expressing shock and sadness over the ugly incident, the former governor, extolled the virtues of the late General, who had over the years, demonstrated patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.
While extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the military officers who lost their lives, Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest.
In a condolence message, Kalu called for full scale investigations into the circumstances that led to the plane crash to avert a recurrence.
He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I sympathize with the Nigerian Armed Forces over the huge loss of its personnel in the air crash.
“The loss of lives of committed and patriotic personnel of the Nigerian armed forces is shocking and devastating.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the military officers.
“May their souls rest in peace.”
The former governor called on the appropriate authorities to honour the departed souls for their patriotic service to the nation.

