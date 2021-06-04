Plane crash: VP’s wife provides succour in trying times

As the nation continues to mourn the tragic NAF plane crash which claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers, wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has been visiting the bereaved families and widows of the late officers to console them and offer relief and emotional support at this critical time, MURITALA AYINLA reports

When tragedy hits, there is pain, grief and sense of loss. These are tough things that would be endured. But emotional support can offer some relief for the soul and succour to the victims. This support though wouldn’t bring back the irreparable loss, but it goes a long in meeting the psychological needs of the bereaved families and relatives.

On Friday, May 21, when the Nigeria Air Force Beachcraft350 carrying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers, including the crew, went down at the Kaduna International Airport, killing all the passengers on board, it was a national tragedy nobody had envisaged.

The late officers were said to be on their way to Kaduna for an official function before the ill-fated aircraft crashed. This tragic incident marked a dark moment in the lives of the bereaved relatives following the sudden demise of their breadwinners.

It is undoubtedly a moment of sorrow and grief for many wives, children and other relatives of the deceased. But in this poignant and emotional situation, one woman stood out to be counted and identified with these bereaved families. She is Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. She was on hand to console the widows and the children left behind by these gallant military officers shortly after the tragic news of the crash was confirmed. During that period of heartache for the distraught families, Mrs. Osinbajo provided that needed emotional succour in an emotional week for Nigerians at home and abroad.

On behalf of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and herself, Mrs. Osinbajo had been on regular visits to the wife of the late army chief, Mrs. Fati Attahiru, and other widows left behind by the crash victims. While no amount of consolation would bring back the late military heroes that Mrs. Osinbajo took out time to show empathy to the bereaved families by visiting and comforting them in their time of pain, would have provided some succour in helping them deal with the unimaginable grief. On the evening of Friday, May 21, when it was confirmed that the COAS and the other officers did not survive the tragic plane crash, Mrs. Osinbajo made it a point of duty to visit families of the departed military officers.

She was there to console their widows, relatives, and offer relief and emotional support. Sensing how tragic the news was and the imaginable emotional reaction of the plane crash victims’ families, Mrs. Osinbajo accompanied by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Victoria Irabor, immediately visited the wife of the late COAS, Mrs. Fati Attahiru.

It was a moment of sorrow laced with presumable degrees of pain and grief. In one of the amateur videos of the visit, the wife of the Vice President hugged the widow and did her best to console her. It could be seen that few words were spoken as palpable grief overshadowed the atmosphere. The following day, Saturday, May 22, the wife of the Vice President returned to the Flag Staff House, the official residence of the COAS, at Niger Barracks, to spend more time with the family and further console the widow of the late Army Chief, with reassuring words. Mrs. Osinbajo continued her visit to Niger Barracks the next day, Sunday, May 23, accompanied by Mrs.

Irabor, the wives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Hajiya Nana Aishat Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Mrs. Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, again to see the widow of the COAS, Mrs. Attahiru. Afterwards, the wife of the Vice President, along with her entourage comprising wives of the service chiefs, visited the wife of the late Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig. General Olatunji Olayinka, and other spouses of departed army officers at the barracks.

To sympathize with the widows and relatives of all Abuja-based deceased Air Force, Mrs. Osinbajo proceeded to the NAF Base near the airport, officers during which she met with the families of deceased officers, Flt Lt A Olufade, Sgt. Adesina and ACM Oyedepo. With the visits, the wife of the Vice President has visited relatives and families of seven of the departed military officers consisting of three at the NAF Base, and four at the Niger Barracks, Abuja. Mrs. Osinbajo’s visits have gone a long way to show that the Federal Government would do what is necessary to help the families of the late COAS and officers deal with the unfortunate incident. Already, the Defence Headquarters and the services are providing resources, psychological and trauma support for the care and immediate comfort of the bereaved families.

In the same vein, the Women Associations of the DHQ and the Services vis-à-vis the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) and the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), are equally providing humanitarian and moral support to the widows as well as orphans of the deceased officers.

The Services (NAF and Nigerian Army) are also collating information on the additional needs of the bereaved families. These include employment requirements, housing and scholarships needs among others. In honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers who died in a plane crash, President Muhammadu Buhari directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at halfmast, while he also approved May 24 as a work-free day for the members of the armed forces. Also, Vice President Osinbajo, commiserating with the families of the late military officers, said: “Their death while in active service in the defence of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make. We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.”

Indeed, the late officers paid the supreme price in defence of their country they had sworn to protect and defend. Also, there is no doubt that the ill-fated NAF plane claimed the lives of some of Nigeria’s finest soldiers. Aside from the late COAS, the other officers who died in the crash were Brig. General MI Abdulkadir; Brig. General Olayinka; Brig. General Kuliya; Major L. A Hayat; Major Hamza; Sergeant Umar; Flt. Lt. TO Asaniyi; Flt. Lt. AA Olufade: Sergeant Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

The families, who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident, are still coming to terms with the pain and grief. While for a nation that lost its patriots and heroes, it has undoubtedly created a vacuum in military formation that might be difficult to fill. Mrs. Osinbajo’s timely visits to the families is significant, especially as it showed that in trying times like this, the Federal Government, as well as Nigerians, will be there to provide emotional and sundry support to its patriots and their loved ones in their time of need.

