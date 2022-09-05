Aviation

Plane hits motorcycle on landing in Guinea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Kills both riders

An Airbus A320neo belonging to TAP Air Portugal collided with a motorcycle shortly after landing in Conakry (CKY) from Lisbon (LIS). The incident took place on Thursday night, and sadly resulted in the deaths of the motorcycle’s two riders.

Flight TP1492 landed on runway 24 at Conakry’s Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport at around 23:40. While the aircraft was still on the runway, its right engine collided with a motorcycle that was crossing the runway at that time. Both riders on the motorcycle were unfortunately killed, and the driver is believed to have been identified as a security officer at the airport.

While the aircraft’s engine suffered significant damage, there were no reported injuries among the passengers and crew onboard. The return leg to Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport, flight TP1493, was subsequently canceled, and the aircraft remains on the ground in Conakry.

Investigation into the incident

The Civil Aviation Authority of Guinea (AGAC) will now commence an investigation into the incident, with the support of the airport’s safety and security department. Both TAP Air Portugal and the airport expressed their condolences to the families of those involved.

In a statement, TAP Air Portugal said: “Passengers and crew are all fine. All safety procedures were followed, but even so, it was not possible to avoid the accident. TAP is naturally collaborating with the local authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to this regrettable situation.”

Conakry’s Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport was the scene of another incident earlier this week, when an Airbus A330-200 belonging to Turkish Airlines encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, leading to the hospitalization of five passengers.

*Courtesy: simpleflying.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Nigeria, others could lose 3.5m aviation jobs, $35bn to COVID-19 this year —IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The weight of the coronavirus crisis on air travel could cost the Nigerian and other African economies 3.5 million aviation jobs, triggering a contraction of continental Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $35 billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. Until the pandemic outbreak, aviation’s contribution to African labour force and […]
Aviation

COVID-19: Dana Air resumes Thursday

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arik, Air Peace resume operations Wole Shadare Following the recent re-opening of the airports by the Federal Government, Dana Air has announced the resumption of its flight services on Thursday. The airline will operate three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja and back while the date for the addition of Port Harcourt and Owerri will be […]
Aviation

Virgin Atlantic returns to Lagos Sept.10

Posted on Author Reporter

  *To operate new A350-1000 plane Wole Shadare After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming travellers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10. A statement from the carrier said to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica