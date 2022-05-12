News

Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport said.

Air traffic controllers “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which was later “located in the forest” near Nanga Eboko, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde, the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plane “crashed” and rescuers were “trying to see if it’s possible to save anyone”.

The plane was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad, official sources told AFP.

The aircraft, whose type and make was not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of the country, the ministry statement said.

It was the first major air catastrophe reported in Cameroon since 2007, when a Kenya Airways plane carrying 114 people crashed after take-off from Douala Airport. There were no survivors in that accident.

Three years later, an investigation by Cameroon’s civil aviation authority concluded that the crash was due to pilot error.

Since then, Cameroon has only experienced minor air accidents involving small passenger planes or helicopters.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kalu salutes Sultan of Sokoto on 15th Coronation anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded the leadership style of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA),  Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III. Describing the notable monarch as a highly detrabilized statesman with passion for growth and progress […]
News

N10bn libel suit: Oshiomole pleads with Ortom for out-of-court settlement

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has sought for an out-ofcourt settlement in the N10 billion libel suit instituted against him by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Oshiomole in the early days of the suit, had filed six preliminary objections in which the court resolved all in the governor’s favour. The […]
News

Jake DeMichele aims to generate financial literacy through his company JDM Capital Solutions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The urgent need for unbiased and transparent financial institutions has given birth to many firms that claim to be small business friendly. Unlike traditional banks, which make it almost impossible to get a loan for a new venture, JDM Capital Solutions is successful in providing answers for clients who are looking for start-up capital for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica