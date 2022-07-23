Planned Okada ban: Another evidence of non-scientific thinking in the corridors of power, says Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organization, Afenifere, has said that the plan by the Federal Government to ban commercial motorcycle and mining activities purportedly to curb insecurity in Nigeria is evidence that deep or scientific thinking does not characterize how decisions are arrived at in the corridors of power. The group in a reaction through Comrade Jare Ajayi, its National Publicity Secretary, made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, yesterday, noted that the Federal Government was wrong on its limiting logistical sources of terrorists to mining and commercial motorcycling, stressing that “it is hardly surprising therefore that its prescription is so fatally wrong.”

It would be recalled that in announcing the plan by the Federal Government on Thursday, July 21, in Abuja, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, said that: “Placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists”.

Ajayi said that such a position indicated that availability of motorcycles popularly called Okada was what had been fueling terrorism – along with mining activities that he also mentioned. Punching holes into this, Afenifere spokesman said that motorcycle riding and mining had been in existence long before terrorism reared its head. “So, to suppose that banning these activities would put a stop to terrorism is not only a wishful thinking; it amounts to an induced self-delusion that can only complicate the ailment that one is suffering from. “Pursuing that line is leaving the substance to chase the shadow.”

While conceding that terrorists are using motorcycles in their dastardly acts, Ajayi argued that if motorcycles are not available, they would use some other means. He said the vehicle being used by terrorists is not what government should focus its attention on but making sure that terrorism is taken out of the hearts of its perpetrators. He said that: “The Attorney General went further to say that banning motorcycles may affect only 20 per cent of Nigerians and that such people should be ready to make sacrifices for the remaining population”. To Afenifere, this is not only lame; it betrays how much value those in authority place on the lives of Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...