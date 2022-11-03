Planned redesign of naira politically motivated – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the proposed plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) toredesignnairanotes is politically motivated. He said the move was a ploy by the All Progressive Congress-led government to sway voters ahead of the 2023 general election. Obaseki stated this while inaugurating Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Campaign Council at the Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, Edo State. Lambasting the Federal Government for the move, Obaseki said the redesign of the nation’s currency shouldn’t be a priority as the majority of the citizens are suffering from hunger, poverty and economic hardship. He said: “They say we should all bring our naira and give it to them because they want to change it for us. Is that our priority now? Does changing the currency reduce the price of food in the market? They say they want to change our currency and dollars are going higher every day. We can’t even see dollars again. “I am an economist and I can tell you categorically that this policy by the CBN and the Federal Government has no basis in Nigeria’s economy. There is no reason to do this; the move is purely political as there is no urgency in changing our currency.”
