News

Planned redesign of naira politically motivated – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the proposed plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) toredesignnairanotes is politically motivated. He said the move was a ploy by the All Progressive Congress-led government to sway voters ahead of the 2023 general election. Obaseki stated this while inaugurating Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Campaign Council at the Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, Edo State. Lambasting the Federal Government for the move, Obaseki said the redesign of the nation’s currency shouldn’t be a priority as the majority of the citizens are suffering from hunger, poverty and economic hardship. He said: “They say we should all bring our naira and give it to them because they want to change it for us. Is that our priority now? Does changing the currency reduce the price of food in the market? They say they want to change our currency and dollars are going higher every day. We can’t even see dollars again. “I am an economist and I can tell you categorically that this policy by the CBN and the Federal Government has no basis in Nigeria’s economy. There is no reason to do this; the move is purely political as there is no urgency in changing our currency.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Anyim hosts South East PDP stakeholders in Enugu, Thursday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, is intensifying his efforts to secure the buy-in of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in his aspiration to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential election. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) declared his intention to vie for the party’s presidential ticket during […]
News

Buhari appoints counter terrorism boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Yaminu Ehinomen Musa (retired) as the pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC). His appointment was to take effect immediately and to run for an initial term of five years   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits […]
News Top Stories

AfCFTA: Nigeria faces dilemma over export terminal ‘conversion’

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) takes off in earnest, there are fears that one of Nigeria’s export port terminals, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal,may be out of use for the purpose it was built for a long time. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the port, built specifically to boost the Federal Government’s N2.5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica