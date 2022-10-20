Planned sale of Polaris Bank followed due process-Reps

The House of Representatives has confirmed that the ongoing sale of Polaris Bank followed due process and is backed by presidential approval. Chairman of the ad hoc committee investigating the sale of Polaris Bank, Henry Nwawuba, confirmed this yesterday in an interview with journalists.

He said after scrutinising documents and extant regulatory process on the sale of the bank, the committee discovered that there is compliance with due process. Nwawuba informed that out of the 35 companies invited to bid for the bank, the regulatory agency shortlisted the bidders to 15 and later seven and afterwards got Presidential approval to proceed with the sale of the bank.

He said: “On the last legislative day before we broke up from plenary sessions to work on the budget, there was a motion on the floor asking the CBN to suspend the sale of Polaris Bank and setting up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances, and I happened to have emerged to chair that committee.”

