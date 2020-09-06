Planned terrorist attack: Preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements, to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states.

It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing”, to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general.

According to the military, the assurance became necessary following what it said was a “purported” alert by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its personnel to be security conscious, in the face of the possible attacks.

Reports had quoted the NCS as warning of possible attacks by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) who, it claimed, had already established their presence in some forests within the general areas.

In a notice with reference NCS/ENF/ABJ/180/S.I/VOL.II, said to have been issued by the Comptroller, Enforcement Headquarters, H.A. Sabo, and entitled “Intelligence on National Security,” the NCS was quoted to have said, among others, that: “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs revealed the existence of Boko Haram terrorist camps in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times. Ensure wide circulation please.”

The memo identified the following locations as targets for the attacks: Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja, Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest, Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja, Unaisha forest in Toto local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State.

But, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has said that there was no cause for alarm, as it was working in concert with security, intelligence and response agencies, to sustain the inviolability of the country.

In a statement by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, the military enjoined the public to remain vigilant, while efforts were ongoing to guarantee public safety and security.

“The Defence Headquarters wish to reassure residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country,” the statement said.

