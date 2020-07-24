Planning contravention: Lagos seals 43 banks, hotels, others

Lagos State government yesterday said it sealed 43 structures which comprised banks and hotels for violating the physical planning law of the state. Some of the buildings sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development included 13 banks and 13 hotels.

They are located on Airport Road, Ikeja. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who supervised the sealing of the structures, said that most of the buildings, which are in use, were either built without planning permit or built without conforming to their approval order.

Salako said that being the gateway to the state, government would not allow the area to be defaced with illegal developments. The commissioner disclosed that all physical developments on the Airport Road and other areas must conform to the planning laws of the state.

He said: “It is by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment.” Salako urged those buying or renting property to ensure that such structures have planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid their property being sealed. It was learnt that the enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts commenced a few weeks ago to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitise the built environment of Lagos State. The commissioner also said that the ongoing enforcement activities would remain on course despite attempts by some developers, property owners and users to discredit the exercise through the media.

Salako added that the importance of the exercise could not be overemphasised as it was in furtherance of the ideals of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the government, “particularly the Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy Pillar, which among others, envisions an organised, livable and sustainable physical environment. He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the exercise is not targeted at particular individuals, groups or associations, but designed to rid the state of illegal buildings, prevent building collapse and sanitise the built environment for the progress of our dear state.” The exercise has been carried out in different parts of the state and involves various types of buildings in Ikoyi, Lekki, Amuwo-Odofin, on Awolowo Road and at Magodo, among others.

