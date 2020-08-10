News

Plant-based diet boosts lower blood sugar

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A study from the Centre for Nutrition at the University of Bergen, Norway, has found that plant-based diets could help consumers metabolise glucose, lose weight (especially in overweight people) and avoid type 2 diabetes. According to findings of the study, in the light of the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders that are related to impaired glucose metabolism, an effective strategy to delay or prevent disease is to go plant-based.

 

The study is a systematic review aimed at evaluating the effect of a plant-based diet on outcomes related to glucose metabolism, reported ‘The Beet,’ which is a website providing guide to plant-based living.

 

Carbohydrate metabolism is the whole of the biochemical processes responsible for the metabolic formation, breakdown, and interconversion of carbohydrates in living organisms.

 

“A plant-based diet has been suggested as an effective lifestyle change that may reduce the degree of obesity and improve outcomes related to glucose metabolism,” the study found.

 

The research aimed to evaluate the effect of a plantbased diet on outcomes related to glucose metabolism affects weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI) and risk for metabolic disorders and diabetes.

 

The authors compared plant-based diets to an omnivorous diet and reviewed nine trials on subjects who were identified as overweight, or obese, had type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

 

An omnivorous diet is a type of diet wherein the organism derives energy and nutrients by feeding on both animals and plants.

 

Five studies reported that the plant-based intervention significantly improved markers of glycemic control and four of the trials revealed a ‘significant improvement’ in the intervention group given a plantbased diet, compared to the control group.

 

The remaining four studies did not observe a significant effect. The findings suggested that a shift to a plant-based diet has favorable effects on glycemic control in individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus and/or obesity, reported ‘The Beet’. A previous study found that eating more plantbased foods, even just one more serving of fruits and vegetables a day, had a beneficial effect on the risk of an individual becoming overweight or getting diabetes.

 

“And still another recent review found that those who ate the most meat in their diets raised their risk of diabetes by 33 per cent,” stated the report

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber polls: PDP, APC trade words over bribery allegations

Posted on Author Cajetyan Mmuta

The camps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and a socio-cultural group, Binin Renaissance, yesterday engaged in war of words over bribery allegations in efforts to prosecute the September 19 governorship election in the state. The leadership of the PDP in the state said that the […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

Accepts AA, ADC, LP substitutions   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.   The Commission also accepted the substitutions made by the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).   The three parties had substituted their candidates […]
News

We‘re helping in building economy through remittance – Babandede

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

57 years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria promulgated a law to establish Immigration Department now known as Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in this interview with a team of migration journalists, the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, MFR reflects on the activities of the agency and his desire for the establishment. NIS has come […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: