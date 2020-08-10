Plant-based diet boosts lower blood sugar

A study from the Centre for Nutrition at the University of Bergen, Norway, has found that plant-based diets could help consumers metabolise glucose, lose weight (especially in overweight people) and avoid type 2 diabetes. According to findings of the study, in the light of the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders that are related to impaired glucose metabolism, an effective strategy to delay or prevent disease is to go plant-based.

The study is a systematic review aimed at evaluating the effect of a plant-based diet on outcomes related to glucose metabolism, reported ‘The Beet,’ which is a website providing guide to plant-based living.

Carbohydrate metabolism is the whole of the biochemical processes responsible for the metabolic formation, breakdown, and interconversion of carbohydrates in living organisms.

“A plant-based diet has been suggested as an effective lifestyle change that may reduce the degree of obesity and improve outcomes related to glucose metabolism,” the study found.

The research aimed to evaluate the effect of a plantbased diet on outcomes related to glucose metabolism affects weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI) and risk for metabolic disorders and diabetes.

The authors compared plant-based diets to an omnivorous diet and reviewed nine trials on subjects who were identified as overweight, or obese, had type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

An omnivorous diet is a type of diet wherein the organism derives energy and nutrients by feeding on both animals and plants.

Five studies reported that the plant-based intervention significantly improved markers of glycemic control and four of the trials revealed a ‘significant improvement’ in the intervention group given a plantbased diet, compared to the control group.

The remaining four studies did not observe a significant effect. The findings suggested that a shift to a plant-based diet has favorable effects on glycemic control in individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus and/or obesity, reported ‘The Beet’. A previous study found that eating more plantbased foods, even just one more serving of fruits and vegetables a day, had a beneficial effect on the risk of an individual becoming overweight or getting diabetes.

“And still another recent review found that those who ate the most meat in their diets raised their risk of diabetes by 33 per cent,” stated the report

