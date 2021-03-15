News

Plant-based diet can reduce risk of stroke risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a healthy, plantbased diet could reduce the risk of stroke by up to 10 per cent. The findings of their study were published online in the journal ‘Neurology.’

 

Healthy plant-based diet includes greater amounts of foods like vegetables, whole grains and beans, and fewer less-healthy foods like refined grains or added sugars.

 

According to the study author Dr. Megu Baden, the study results have important public health implications as future nutrition policies to lower stroke risk should take the quality of food into consideration.

 

He said “a vegetarian diet high in less-healthy plant-based foods, such as refined grains, added sugars and fats is one ex- ample of how the quality of some so-called ‘healthy’ diets differ.” Dr. BadenisfromHarvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston in the U.S.

 

According to him, “many studies already show that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of all kinds of diseases, from heart disease to diabetes. “We wanted to find out if there is an association between this kind of healthy diet and stroke risk,” he said.

 

The investigators looked at nearly 210,000 people who didn’t have heart disease or cancer at the outset and followed for more than 25 years.

 

They completed food questionnaires every two to four years. The researchers divided the participants into five groups based on the amounts of plant-based foods they ate, without excluding all animal foods.

 

On average, people with the highest healthy plantbased diets had 12 servings of healthy plant-based foods like leafy greens, fruits, whole grains, beans, and vegetable oils a day, while those with the lowest quality diets averaged 7.5 servings per day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

25 years after: Ogoni still in pains over Saro-Wiwa, 8 others

Posted on Author EMMANUEL MASHA

It is 25 years that nine Ogoni indigenes in Rivers State were killed by hanging. The act, which was under the administration of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, brought Nigeria into international disrepute. EMMANUEL MASHA, in Port Harcourt, reports that the situation that led to the death of the Ogoni Nine are still there, even […]
News

Graft: Malami seeks support to return Nigeria’s stolen wealth

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working assiduously to narrow the gap between confiscated assets abroad and the actual assets returned to the country. He, however, called for International Cooperation in facilitating Mutual Legal Assistance for tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating and […]
News

Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months. Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double digit new cases in the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica