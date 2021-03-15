Plant-based diet can reduce risk of stroke risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a healthy, plantbased diet could reduce the risk of stroke by up to 10 per cent. The findings of their study were published online in the journal ‘Neurology.’

Healthy plant-based diet includes greater amounts of foods like vegetables, whole grains and beans, and fewer less-healthy foods like refined grains or added sugars.

According to the study author Dr. Megu Baden, the study results have important public health implications as future nutrition policies to lower stroke risk should take the quality of food into consideration.

He said “a vegetarian diet high in less-healthy plant-based foods, such as refined grains, added sugars and fats is one ex- ample of how the quality of some so-called ‘healthy’ diets differ.” Dr. BadenisfromHarvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston in the U.S.

According to him, “many studies already show that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of all kinds of diseases, from heart disease to diabetes. “We wanted to find out if there is an association between this kind of healthy diet and stroke risk,” he said.

The investigators looked at nearly 210,000 people who didn’t have heart disease or cancer at the outset and followed for more than 25 years.

They completed food questionnaires every two to four years. The researchers divided the participants into five groups based on the amounts of plant-based foods they ate, without excluding all animal foods.

On average, people with the highest healthy plantbased diets had 12 servings of healthy plant-based foods like leafy greens, fruits, whole grains, beans, and vegetable oils a day, while those with the lowest quality diets averaged 7.5 servings per day.

